Penny Lancaster is soaking up the beautiful Mediterranean sun as she and her husband Sir Rod Stewart holiday in Italy.

The couple, who wed in 2007, are vacationing on the Italian island Elba and they've enjoyed gorgeous sunsets, walks around the town and boat trips.

Penny, 53, took to her Instagram to share a video of a boat ride they took with their family as the sun beamed over the Tyrrhenian Sea, and Penny's gorgeous fuchsia gown was billowing in the wind as she danced away.

Captioning the photo "Holiday vibe", the Loose Women panellist looked elated to be on holiday and threw her arms up in the air as the boat rode along.

The bright pink gown looked sensational on the mother-of-two with its flowing skirt, cropped sleeves and buttons down the front.

Penny also accessorised her look with delicate jewellery including a necklace, and multiple bracelets, polishing off the look with some stylish shades.

The husband and wife, who share sons Alistair, 18, and Aiden, 13, together, as well as Rod's grown-up children from previous marriages, were then spotted walking alongside each other as they went for a romantic stroll along the jetty, leading up to a stunning-looking restaurant.

The snap was shared by Rod's daughter, Kimberley, 44, on her Instagram Stories which Penny then reposted. Another snap shared by Penny showed a pretty jewellery boutique tucked away on a charming Italian road.

Italy isn't the only European stop the couple have been enjoying recently, Penny posted some lovely snaps alongside her model son Alistair, 18, as they took a trip to Paris. The mini-break came soon after Alistair took his A-levels.

Rod is also a father to six other children whom he shares with a variety of partners including ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, and ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg.

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's comments on marriage

In a recent exclusive interview with HELLO!, the famous couple opened up about what keeps their marriage full of sparks. The former model and TV personality says that having a healthy level of "attraction" is key.

"You need a healthy attraction. Rod and I can have dinner in a crowded room or just the two of us – we always have eyes for each other. There's this look, this connection, this message without words."

© Dave Benett Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart

Rod added: "We love life and make date nights for one another, among touring and family time.

"We listen to each other and try to resolve all our disagreements, the dirty laundry as Penny says, right away, and before we go to bed."