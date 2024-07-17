Cruz Beckham shows off tattoo in sibling photo with Harper and Romeo you definitely missed

There's no denying the Beckham brothers have followed in their dad David Beckham's footsteps when it comes to tattoos and last week, Cruz Beckham, 19, debuted his latest inking.

Sharing a sweet sibling photo alongside his 13-year-old sister Harper and 21-year-old brother Romeo, the musician proudly showed off his three lions tattoo on his right arm. In the sweet photo, Harper stood between her brothers who both folded their arms and smiled.

© Instagram Cruz showed off his tattoo whilst being pictured with his sister Harper and elder brother Romeo

The Beckham trio were soaking up the sunshine in the mystery holiday snap, with Cruz opting to go shirtless whilst Romeo opted for an open-shirt and shorts combo and Harper rocked denim shorts and a classic white T-shirt.

It wasn't just Cruz who went under the needle, Romeo too added to his ever-growing tatt collection, getting the word "romance" tattooed on his hand.

On the official Instagram page of their tattooist, Pablo - known as Certified Letter Boy - shared a video of the process. He penned: "It's coming home [England flag emoji]."

© Instagram The Beckham brothers have been going to Pablo for years

Whilst in the chair in Pablo's Soho shop, Romeo donned a football shirt and headband, just like his dad used to wear on the field.

Cruz and Romeo as well as their eldest brother Brooklyn, have been going to Pablo for a long time and often go in together for their appointments.

The brothers got matching "brotherhood" tattoos

Back in October, the trio headed in to get matching tattoos that spelt out "brotherhood". Brooklyn and Romeo opted to have the word on their legs whereas, Cruz chose to have the family stamp across his hand.

Romeo is also known to take inspiration from his football star dad when it comes to his array of tattoos. Pablo previously shared a photo of the Inter Miami footballer having the same life-affirming paragraph inked on his leg as his David.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has been known to look to his wife, Nicola Peltz, for inspiration having 70 inkings dedicated to the actress.

Brooklyn's tattoos include a sketch of Nicola on his deltoid, song lyrics that Nicola walked down the aisle to at their wedding, the word ‘married’ on his outer left hand, his entire wedding vows on his bicep, Nicola’s eyes on his neck accompanied by a letter she wrote to him when they were engaged, the word ‘lover’ on his left index finger, an 'N' with a love heart on his ring finger and the words 'Nicola Anne Peltz' and ‘baby’ on his hand.