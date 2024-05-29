Harper Beckham's sweetest photos with brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz

For David and Victoria Beckham's only daughter, Harper, it seems that having a trio of older brothers is the ultimate blessing.

The youngster, 12, appears to share a special bond with her siblings Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19. While Brooklyn and Romeo have since flown the nest, the Beckham siblings remain close-knit, frequently reuniting at family gatherings.

Keep scrolling to discover some of Harper's sweetest photos with her three protective siblings…

1/ 8 © Getty Images Sitting FROW It was a family affair back in February 2019 when the Beckham sibling quartet joined their father on the 'frow' for Victoria's fashion show during London Fashion Week. During the stylish extravaganza, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz looked so sweet as they kept a watchful eye on their younger sister.



2/ 8 © Getty Images Netflix premiere The Beckham clan were out in full force in October last year for the premiere of David's Netflix documentary titled BECKHAM. Harper joined her family at the glitzy event, posing alongside Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz on the navy carpet. The youngster looked proud as punch as she flashed a warm smile next to Cruz who could be seen sweetly wrapping his arm around his sister.



3/ 8 © Instagram VB's 50th birthday dinner Victoria's 50th birthday bash was a night to remember! The event, attended by a string of A-list guests including Tom Cruise, was nonetheless a family affair at heart, with Victoria and David's four children donning their glad rags for the celebration. In one sweet snapshot, Harper resembled her mother's mini-me as she posed alongside her brothers at their swanky London home.



4/ 8 © Instagram Emotional reunion with Brooklyn Harper appeared overcome with emotion when she reunited with her eldest brother Brookyln on his birthday. While Brooklyn now resides in the US with his wife Nicola Peltz, the budding chef travelled across the pond to spend quality time with his family. Alongside the image, which was posted to Instagram, Victoria penned: "Your little sister loves you more than you could ever know and being together on your birthday made us all so happy. We love you so much."



5/ 8 © Instagram Puppy love Harper and Brooklyn have a shared passion for dogs! The sibling duo looked so sweet in a photo shared by VB which showed Harper and Brooklyn cradling two of Brooklyn's pet pooches called Nala and Label. Highlighting their precious bond, former Spice Girl victoria captioned her image: "Harper Seven loves her big brother xx Kisses from Nala and Label."



6/ 8 © Instagram Sunday cuddles with Romeo Harper melted hearts as she lovingly wrapped her arms around Romeo in a touching embrace. The brother-sister duo looked closer than ever as they posed outside, with VB immortalising their fleeting moment in a sweet snap.



7/ 8 © Instagram Dancing with Brooklyn Brooklyn and Harper appeared in their element as they danced to live music at a festive get-together. In a photo shared by Victoria, Brooklyn looked every inch the doting big brother as he energetically spun his sister around in a sweet twirl.

