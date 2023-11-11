Victoria Beckham shares never-before-seen photo of four children as she reflects on special time in her life

Victoria Beckham is taking a trip down memory lane. Giving fans a rare glimpse of her family's old life in California, the designer shared the sweetest throwback photo on Instagram.

Marking the release of her new fragrance, San Ysidro Drive – named after the Beckhams' old LA address – Victoria posted a snap of her four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven, as they posed in front of sweeping canyons.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham shared a sweet throwback of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven in LA

"For me, San Ysidro Drive holds a special place in my heart," the caption read. "Every time I smell it, it takes me back to those early days in LA – we spent so much time together as a family – hiking, surfing, and at David's football games."

It was in 2007, that the family first moved to the City of Angels, following David Beckham's decision to sign a five-year contract with L.A. Galaxy. After six years in California, David and Victoria eventually began the process of house hunting in London, with the family relocating to the UK in 2013. Nonetheless, the Beckhams' six years in LA are clearly memorable.

© Instagram The Beckhams' lived in LA from 2007 to 2013

Today, Victoria and David split their time between their main base in London worth a whopping £31million, a converted farmhouse in the Cotswolds and a jaw-dropping Miami apartment. The latter has become the most frequented of late, as David continues to work closely with his football team, Inter Miami CF. Their $24million Miami penthouse is located within the One Hundred Museum building, a luxurious block based on a seven-star hotel.

Equipped with incredible amenities for its 100 tenants, each apartment boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Miami skyline. As for the interiors, the apartments boast Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

Over the last few months, Victoria has been reflecting on her most important memories, while launching her new line of perfumes.

Back in October, the 49-year-old finally shared a glimpse of her vow renewal dress – and it only took 17 years! In line with the launch of the Suite 302 fragrance, Victoria explained that the perfume is dedicated to her honeymoon in Paris, which occurred after her 2006 nuptials, which David had planned as a surprise.

© Instagram Victoria recently shared a throwback photo of her vow renewal dress from Roberto Cavalli

Sending Instagram into meltdown, Victoria posted a snap of the rarely-seen Roberto Cavalli dress that she chose for her vow renewal. Channelling Marilyn Monroe in the satin mini dress, Victoria opted for a classic white bridal gown complete with spaghetti straps and diamante detailing along the bodice. As for accessories, the former Spice Girl kept things simple, adding a pair of gold stilettos for a pop of colour.

The caption read: "This fragrance is a tribute to mine and David's love affair with Paris. Every time I smell Suite 302, it takes me back. In 2006 we renewed our vows, I wore a white Roberto Cavalli dress, and we had a whirlwind 24 hours in Paris, staying in Suite 302."