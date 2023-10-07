Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham undergo ‘brotherhood’ tattoo transformation

David and Victoria Bekcham's adoring sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, proved they have the closest sibling bond on Friday, just days after reuniting at the premiere of their dad's new Netflix series, Beckham.

The brother trio headed to Soho in London and paid a visit to celebrity-verified tattoo artist Pablo, known as Certified Letter Boy, who inked the words "Brotherhood" on each of the Beckham brothers. Brooklyn and Romeo opted to have their new inking on their legs whereas, Cruz chose to have the family stamp across his hand.

The Beckham brother trio headed to Soho where Pablo did their new family-inspired tattoos

Pablo shared a slew of black-and-white photos and videos from the Beckham boys' visit, alongside the words: "Brotherhood @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham." Pablo even posed for a quick photo with his A-list clients, and they all looked happier than ever.

One video showed Cruz,18, mid-inking and grimacing at the camera as he endured the tattoo gun. Romeo, who is no stranger to a tat, looked incredibly relaxed as he was pictured taking his own photo of Pablo hard at work on his, whilst he sat on a bed.

Cruz Beckham grimaces whilst getting new 'brotherhood' tattoo

It's safe to say that fans of the tattoo artist couldn't wait to weigh in on the update. Olivia Attwood, another of Pablo's celebrity clients penned: "Killing it," alongside a flame emoji. Another follower replied: "Very nice bro." A third added: "Smashing it."

This wasn't the first time Romeo had paid a visit to Pablo's studio. In February, the 21-year-old visited the tattoo artist for another family-inspired piece. This time, Romeo emulated a tattoo his football star dad, David has which is an inspirational, life-affirming paragraph.

Romeo appeared very relaxed whilst getting inked

Brooklyn, 24, Romeo and Cruz's outing follows their reunion at the premiere of their dad's new Netflix docuseries, Beckham. Brooklyn was joined by his wife Nicola Peltz and Romeo, by his model girlfriend Mia Regan.

"From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find a balance between ambition, love, and family, David's story is one of immense ups and downs," the synopsis states of David's new program.

© Karwai Tang The Beckham family reunited in London for David Beckham's Netflix premiere

One moment in the new series saw his wife, Victoria Beckham finally address her husband's alleged affair with his former PA Rebecca Loos.

The alleged affair occurred during his tenure with Real Madrid in 2003. Rumours swirled, and Victoria confessed those following months were perhaps the most gruelling of her life.

"We were against each other... Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But in Spain, it felt disjointed." The profound pain from that period was evident, with Victoria admitting that she often felt isolated, even from David. "[It was] the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."