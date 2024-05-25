All we know about Nicki Minaj's arrest in Amsterdam for 'carrying drugs'

Nicki Minaj has been arrested in Amsterdam, alleging that she was detained because she was "carrying drugs".

The rap star, who was due to fly into Manchester, England on Saturday May 25 for the next stop on her Pink Friday 2 tour, went live on Instagram during which time she spoke to fans about the apparent arrest.

Why was Nicki Minaj arrested?

In the video, shared on X by fans, Nicki asked the police officer why she was being taken to the police station to which he replied "you are carrying drugs".

"I am not carrying drugs," she responded, adding: "I am not going in there, I need a lawyer present now."

"Where am I going? I have no idea where I am going, what is the address?" the 41-year-old continued.

"We'll get (you to the) next show," the officer then said to which Nicki added: "You're talking about my show? What about it?"

Another man then confirmed that they would help her to "try to get to the next show", and then Nicki asked "what am I doing?" and the officer said: "You are under arrest".

Where was Nicki Minaj arrested?

"Oh, so I am under arrest? Under arrest for what?" Nicki said before the officers asked her to stop filming. "No, I need a lawyer, I do not know where I am going," she repeated before being told a member of her crew could join her in the vehicle to the police station.

The incident appeared to take place in the early hours of Saturday May 25 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Nicki had earlier taken to X where she posted a video which showed a man telling her that they needed to check all of her luggage.

"The police officer told me we need to offload all the luggage and search everything, all the luggage, I am so sorry," he said. "But why didn't you search it before it went on the plane?" the mom-of-one said. "Because you filmed him… he doesn't believe that you don't have more than you say," the man continued.

Nicki, who remained calm and polite throughout the conversation, explained the circumstances.

Why did Nicki Minaj believe she was arrested?

"They’ve been trying everything they possibly can to TRY to stop this tour," she tweeted, adding: "They took my luggage & when I asked where it is they said it’s on the plane. It couldn’t have been, I just pulled up."

"This is how they plant things in your luggage" Nicki then alleged, before writing: "This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal."

"Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my IG post down," she continued.

Nicki also suggested that it was an attempt to stop her from performing because "they’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc."

The rapper went on to claim that she "found out [that] for years [they] were adding on 30-50K on my jet & pocketing it," and alleged that she had also fired a tour manager for the same thing and continued, saying "their goal is to make me late, & to pocket 40K".

Is Nicki Minaj performing in Manchester?

Her last tweet was sent just before 4pm UK time, and Co-Op Live, the venue where she was scheduled to perform, has told fans doors will now open at 7pm. However tt 7.40pm local time, the doors had not yet opened.

Amsterdam Police said in a statement that they "cannot provide information on persons older than 18 years. This is because of the data privacy law. Therefore, we cannot confirm anything"

HELLO! has reached out to Nicki's reps for comment.

Live Nation has not yet responded for comment.