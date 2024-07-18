Meet Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter Kai, 17, who stole the show at the Republican convention

In a poignant and powerful moment, Kai Trump, granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, made her debut speech on the national stage at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. The 17-year-old captivated the audience in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hinting at a potential future in politics.

Donald Trump Jr. graciously handed over his microphone time to his eldest daughter, allowing her to address the crowd just days after the assassination attempt on her grandfather's life. Kai's speech aimed to reveal a softer, more personal side of the former president.

"On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that 'he has been shot,' and I just wanted to know if he was OK. It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person," Kai shared, her voice filled with emotion.

She continued, "A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he's still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration." Her heartfelt words resonated with the thousands of GOP delegates and party members present.

Donald Trump Jr. looked on proudly as Kai spoke, at one point turning to North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and mouthing, "She's good!" His pride was evident as Kai confidently delivered her speech.

"He always encourages me to be the most successful person I can be," Kai said of her grandfather. "Obviously he sets the bar pretty high," she added with a laugh. "But who knows, maybe one day I'll catch him."

© Leon Neal Daughter of Donald Trump Jr., Kai Trump speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention

Earlier in the day, Kai walked the stage to familiarize herself with the event's proceedings, accompanied by event producers and her parents, Donald Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa.

Addressing the audience at Fiserv Forum, Kai sought to dispel misconceptions about her grandfather. "The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He's very caring and loving," she said. "He truly wants the best for this country and he will fight every single day to make America great again."

© ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS (L-R) Son of former US President Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr. welcomes his daughter Kai Madison Trump to the stage

Kai took the stage following a grand introduction from her father. "Before I begin my remarks, I'm going to do something a little uncharacteristic – a Trump is going to give up the microphone," Donald Jr. said. "Doesn't happen often, you may never see it again."

Recalling the moment his daughter asked to speak, he said, "I got a call Monday morning from a young lady who said: 'Dad, I want to speak at the RNC because I want America to know what my grandpa is actually like.' So for the first time ever on the stage, first time ever giving a speech, I want to bring out my eldest daughter and the eldest granddaughter of the United States, your favorite president, Kai Madison Trump."

© Chip Somodevilla Kai Trump wows the crowds

After Kai's speech, Donald Jr. resumed his remarks before newly-appointed Trump running mate Senator J.D. Vance and his wife Usha concluded the evening's programming.

Kai expressed her excitement on social media earlier in the day, posting, "I am honored to be speaking at the RNC at 9 pm (CDT)."

As the eldest of Donald Trump's ten grandchildren, Kai has made several public appearances during her grandfather's first term in the White House, including attending the 2017 inauguration and the White House Easter Egg Roll. She recently attended a Trump rally at her grandfather's club in Doral, Florida, alongside her siblings and father.

© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Kai steals the show

Although Kai won't be eligible to vote in the upcoming November election, as she won't turn 18 until May 2025, her political involvement and poise on the national stage have already made an impression.

Apart from her budding political presence, Kai is an accomplished golfer with a dedicated YouTube page showcasing her talents. She has won the ladies' club championship at her grandfather's golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, and has played alongside some of the sport's biggest names.

On her Instagram page, Kai proudly states that she is part of Callaway Next, "the next generation of Callaway Tour Pros." Her longest drive is an impressive 275 yards, a distance that only 14 players on the LPGA averaged longer than in 2023.

Kai has played with big hitters like Bryson DeChambeau, Swedish professional Daniela Holmqvist, two-time world long drive champion Kyle Berkshire, and other promising young golfers. She has also shared the course with her grandfather, forming part of a Pro-Am team ahead of the controversial LIV Golf tournament at Trump's Doral course in Florida, playing alongside her uncle Eric Trump, Sergio Garcia, and US PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, under the watchful eyes of secret service agents.