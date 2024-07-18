Meet Richard Gere's 4 rarely seen siblings: Inside his super smart family

Richard is the second child of Homer and Doris Gere and was born in Philadelphia in 1949 before the family settled in New York. He is one of five siblings: he has three sisters, Susan, Laura and Joanne, and one brother, David. They were a Methodist family and championed charity, activism, and education: his parents both went to college, and all of his siblings have professional degrees—two even have PhDs!

The actor's father, Homer, was an insurance agent and became an activist for Meals on Wheels in his retirement. Richard even appeared in a national campaign with his father, a fundraiser and driver for the charity for over 25 years. Richard named his eldest son, who he shares with actress Carey Lowell, after his father.

Sadly, Homer passed away in March 2023 at 100 years old. His wife, Doris, had passed in 2016, and the couple had shared over 70 years together; the family asked for donations to be made to Meals on Wheels on behalf of their parents, their activism bleeding through even at the end of their lives. Richard's siblings all carry on their parent's legacy and are involved in activism themselves, just like the actor, who is a strong supporter of Tibet and has championed causes like AIDS awareness and environmental justice.