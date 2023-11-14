Inside Donald Trump’s complex relationship with late sister Maryanne Barry

Maryanne Trump Barry, the older sister of former President Donald Trump and a respected former federal judge, passed away in her home at the age of 86.

As the eldest of the Trump siblings, Maryanne played a significant role in supporting her brother's business endeavors while also emerging as a critic during the latter part of his presidency.

Donald Trump Jr., her nephew, expressed his grief to reporters on Monday, acknowledging the close bond he shared with Maryanne's grandson. "I’m very close with her grandson. We hang out all the time. And so it’s obviously a rough day for that,” he shared, reflecting on the impact of her passing.

Maryanne's relationship with her brother Donald soured in the years leading up to her death. This rift became public knowledge in 2020, following the release of a memoir by her niece, Mary L. Trump.

Secret recordings from conversations between Maryanne and Mary L. Trump revealed Maryanne's criticisms of her brother's presidency, particularly his base of support and his approach to border policies, which she described as "cruel" and "phony."

A graduate of the Hofstra University School of Law, Maryanne had a distinguished career spanning several decades.

She began as an assistant United States attorney for the District of New Jersey in 1974, where she was one of only two women among 62 lawyers. Her judicial career culminated with her nomination to the US Court of Appeals in 1999 by then-President Bill Clinton.

Maryanne retired in 2019 amid an investigation by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals into allegations of judicial misconduct and tax evasion.

The investigation was closed following her retirement, with the Judicial Council not reaching the merits of the complaints.

The investigation was sparked by reports alleging that Maryanne and her siblings, including Donald Trump, were involved in tax schemes designed to increase their inheritances, involving untaxed gifts from their father and evasion of taxes on gifts exceeding a certain value.

Maryanne died in her Upper East Side apartment in New York City around 4 am on Monday. She was found in her bedroom and pronounced dead at the scene. While the medical examiners will determine the cause of death, there were no signs of trauma noted.

Donald Trump has not yet commented on his sister's death, but Donald Trump Jr. briefly addressed the loss after leaving a Manhattan courthouse, where he was testifying in a civil fraud trial. He learned of her passing upon his arrival at the courthouse, describing the day as "rough" for him and his family.

Born in 1937, Maryanne was the first child of Fred Trump Sr. and Mary Trump, followed by siblings Fred Jr., Elizabeth, Donald, and Robert. Fred Jr. passed away in 1981 at the age of 42 due to a heart attack exacerbated by alcohol use.

Maryanne Trump Barry's life and career were marked by her achievements in law and her complex relationship with her family, particularly in the context of her brother's political ascent.

Her passing marks the end of an era for the Trump family, leaving behind a legacy of judicial service and a family grappling with public scrutiny and personal loss.

