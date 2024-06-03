Ivanka Trump seen for the first time since dad Donald Trump's felony conviction — see photos

Ivanka Trump, the first daughter of former President Donald Trump, has been spotted for the first time since he became a convicted felon following his hush money, election interference trial in New York City.

Unlike her younger brother Eric Trump, the former socialite was not in attendance at the courthouse in lower Manhattan last Thursday when a jury found the embattled former reality star guilty on all 34 counts in the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. president.

She was instead spotted in Florida — where the Trump family relocated after their four-year stint in D.C. — days later, seemingly headed to a workout class near her Miami home.

In photos taken over the weekend, Ivanka, 42, is seen exiting the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Surfside, north of Miami Beach.

She was spotted with Brazilian model Marianne Fonseca, 33, wearing a black Beyond Yoga workout set paired with Alo Yoga socks, On running shoes, and white sunglasses.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner — who like his wife was a senior advisor to Trump during his presidency, which was heavily criticized at the time for their lack of political experience — recently completed their Indian Creek home after years of living in New York City; they have been rumored to be largely ostracized from Manhattan society.

© MEGA Ivanka was first seen out on Sunday, June 2

Indian Creek village is a man-made island turned gated community that spans 300 acres; it features around 40 residential homes, and is known for both its exclusivity and intense security. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Tom Brady, as well as Julio Iglesias are among the various other notable residents of the uber-wealthy community often dubbed a "Billionaire Bunker."

Ivanka's brief outing comes less than a week after her father's conviction, which not only declared him a convicted felon, but also took away his rights to vote in his new home of Florida as well as in his native New York, and banned him from entering close to 40 countries, including various major allies of the U.S.

© MEGA The former socialite has worked for and continues to support her beleaguered father

The trial, brought forward by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, first began on April 15, one year after the presumptive Republican presidential nominee was charged with the 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in an attempt to silence his alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, ahead of his 2016 run for president, which Bragg claimed directly impacted the election.

Daniels and Trump allegedly had a one-time affair in 2006 in a Nevada hotel room, one year after he married current, third wife Melania Trump, née Knauss. Daniels was paid $130,000 by Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen to sign a nondisclosure agreement about the relationship, which Trump reimbursed, however he has maintained his innocence and that the payments were unrelated.

© Getty New Yorkers celebrated Trump's historic conviction with chants of "lock him up," a phase he himself often incited against former opponent Hillary Clinton, who has never been convicted of a crime

While in New York falsifying business records is usually a misdemeanor punishable by no more than one year in prison, it becomes a felony punishable by up to four years in prison when done in order to either exacerbate or conceal a previous crime, in this case the campaign finance violation.

A sentencing is set for July 11, three days before the Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15 to the 18th.