Carrie Johnson reunites with son Frankie in adorable photo following girl's trip

Carrie Johnson has reunited with her youngest son, Frankie, one, after enjoying an exciting girls' trip earlier this week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the mum-of-three shared a candid photo of herself cuddling her little boy. Little Frankie snuggled into his mother's cherry red cardigan while wearing an adorable babygrow adorned with lambs.

© Instagram Carrie shared a sweet photo as she reunited with her little one

Captioning the photo, Carrie penned: "Home [red love heart emoji]."

Despite missing her brood at every turn during her trip, the former media rep, 36, looked like she had a brilliant time in Munich.

© Instagram The mum-of-three met up with her friend Adeela and the pair enjoyed an oyster lunch

Carrie met up with her friend and Hollywood facialist, Adeela Crown, and together the pair enjoyed lavish oyster lunches, jewellery shopping, and sightseeing.

It's safe to say Carrie's three little ones were always on her mind as she shared a slew of photos of gifts she had in mind for them.

© Instagram Carrie bought her daughter a traditional German dress

Taking to her Stories with a traditional German dress, she wrote: "And obviously I had to buy this for my daughter. I'm part Austrian (on my mother's side) so I remember having similar outfits when I was little."

Carrie's four-year-old son, Wilfred, was also on her mind when she saw the perfect present for him—a light-up globe.

© Instagram Carrie also had her eye on a light-up globe for Wilfred

She wrote: "Then did some shopping. Made a note of this beautiful light-up globe to get Wilf for Christmas."

Carrie looked spectacular during the holiday and shared several photos of her outfits during the trip.

When she and Adeela visited the Residenz München, the former royal palace of the Wittelsbach monarchs of Bavaria, fans couldn't get over Carrie's chic ensemble.

© Instagram The mum-of-three looked so stylish during her trip!

She opted for a pair of white wide-leg jeans from Jigsaw and a beautiful blue and white blouse from Zara that she revealed she thrifted from Vinted for £2.50. As for her shoes, Carrie rocked a gorgeous pair of red velvet Mary Janes from MOI London.