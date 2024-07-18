Carrie Johnson's adorable gift for daughter Romy from lavish girl's trip abroad revealed

Carrie Johnson has jetted off on her first girls' trip abroad as she revealed it was one of the things she can now do since she recently stopped breastfeeding her one-year-old son, Frankie.

Despite being away from her little ones, the Johnson trio didn't leave her mind as she confessed she found the sweetest present for her three-year-old daughter, Romy, shortly after touching down in Munich.

© Instagram Carrie bought her daughter a traditional German dress

The adorable gift was a traditional Austrian dress, one which Carrie mentioned resembled an outfit she had as a child, being part Austrian.

Captioning a photo of the bright pink and blue dress on Thursday, Carrie wrote: "And obviously I had to buy this for my daughter. I'm part Austrian (my mother's side) so I remember having similar outfits when I was little."

© Instagram The mum-of-three met up with her friend Adeela and the pair enjoyed an oyster lunch

Carrie then revealed the fun activities she and her friend, celebrity facialist Adeela Crown, got up to. The duo went for a glamorous lunch where they dined on fresh oysters and Kir Royales.

Following their meal, Carrie and Adeela headed to the tourist hotspot Residenz München, the former royal palace of the Wittelsbach monarchs of Bavaria.

© Instagram Carrie also had her eye on a light-up globe for Wilfred

After their historical exploration, it was time for some more shopping where Carrie picked up more gifts. Sharing a photo of a globe, she wrote: "Then did some shopping. Made a note of this beautiful light-up globe to get Wilf for Christmas."

As well as being a doting mother, Carrie is quite the fashionista, and therefore it came as no surprise that the mum-of-three donned several fabulous looks during her trip.

© Instagram Carrie looked sensational throughout her trip

One standout ensemble was a glorious, vibrant pink dress from Neve and Noor. The dazzling gown was made of beautiful silk material and featured a dramatic ruffled neckline and flattering ruching on the skirt.

© Instagram The former media rep showed off her fabulous holiday sarotrial portfolio with a slew of flattering photos

Carrie wore the piece out to dinner, pairing her evening look with an on-trend cherry red bag and matching velvet pumps.