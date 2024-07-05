Carrie Johnson's baby Frankie's red hair is so wild in adorable photo for special milestone

Celebrations are in order at the Johnson household as baby Frankie turned one on Friday.

Despite it being a bittersweet moment for the family with the Labour party's landslide win, doting mother, Carrie Johnson, 36, took to social media with an adorable photo of her not-so-baby boy, showing off his fabulously wild red hair in a sweet birthday morning photo. The one-year-old looked so sweet, wearing a baby blue pyjama set and cuddling his toy duck.

© Instagram It's baby Frankie's birthday!

Captioning the photo, Carrie penned: "My birthday boy with his Donny duck toy," alongside a pink love heart emoji.

In the sweet photo, Frankie is sitting, poised on a red chequered chair that appears to be inside one of the grand rooms of their ginormous family home, Brightwell Manor.

Since the birth of her son, Carrie has not stopped gushing about the latest arrival to her brood-of-three, leaving followers smitten with whenever she shares photos of her lastborn.

© Instagram Romy's siblings also have wild hair

Despite sharing updates of life at home with her children - Frankie, and her eldest two, Romy, three, and Wilfred, four - the former media rep usually covers her children's faces with emojis.

This time, she opted to position a red love heart over her youngest's face.

It isn't just Frankie who has wild locks, eldest Wilfred has taken after his father, Boris Johnson, and has the same ice-blonde tresses. Meanwhile, Romy has inherited her mother's honey-blonde lengths.

Life With The Johnsons

Baby joy

Carrie announced the news of Frankie's arrival last year with a slew of adorable photos alongside his siblings.

The featured image showed Carrie cradling her little one whilst sitting on her gorgeous hardwood bed. The doting mother donned a long-sleeved white nightgown whilst her little one matched her wearing a white baby grow and wrapped in a cream blanket.

© Instagram Carrie welcomed her third baby last year

Other photos showed Wilfred and Romy cooing over their baby brother.

In a loving caption, the mum-of-three penned: "A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am." She then teased her husband, known for his love of classic literature, as she joked: "Can you guess which name my husband chose?!"

Wilfred was captured tucking his brother into his cream blanket

Carrie continued: "Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude." The radiant mum finished her post by quipping: "Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."