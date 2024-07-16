Carrie Johnson's daughter Romy looks so adorable in unbelievable photo with Kim Kardashian

Carrie Johnson, 36, has been dazzling her followers with photos from her exciting weekend when she and her family attended the wedding of the son of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Whilst Carrie's beautiful wedding outfits have been causing a stir, one very unexpected moment from the festivities saw the mum-of-three's daughter Romy, three, posing alongside Kim Kardashian.

© Instagram The three-year-old was pictured alongside Kim and Khloe Kardashian

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carrie penned: "And Romy making some new friends," alongside an image of her little girl, dressed beautifully in her wedding outfit, sitting with Kim and Khloe Kardashian. A second photo showed Kim sweetly holding Romy's hand.

Carrie's updates from the extravagant celebrations were so beautiful. They contained several sweet family photos with Romy, her eldest son Wilfred, four, youngest son Frankie, one, and her husband Boris Johnson.

© Instagram Kim sweetly held hands with Romy who looked adorable in her pink outfit

One adorable snap showed the Johnsons lined up in their wedding attire for day one of the celebrations. Carrie oozed glamour in a traditional light blue lehenga covered in flower embellishments.

Meanwhile, Romy matched her mum in a traditional outfit, wearing a lehenga but in a baby pink hue and accessorising with a beautiful pink bow in her hair.

© Instagram The Johnsons posed for a full family photo, showing off their wonderful wedding outfits

Wilfred looked smart wearing a letterbox red outfit complete with a beige Nehru covered in drawings. Baby Frankie's bright red hair was on full display as he was held by his dad and looked so sweet in a navy blue ensemble.

"My gosh your dress is STUNNING. You all look fabulous!!!" one follower penned. A second added: "Carrie, you & the kids look stunning [heart eyes emoji]..."

© Instagram Carrie looked beautiful in her wedding outfits

Other amazing moments from their weekend saw a close-up of the impeccable decorations, one of which was a huge tiger made of flowers, as well as a glimpse of the dancers who performed and of course, a photo with the newly weds.

The wedding of the year saw star celebrities alike travel to Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai where the nuptials were held.

As well as Kim and Khloe, other celebrity guests included Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, John Cena, Nicky Hilton and Tony and Cherie Blair.