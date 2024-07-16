Carrie Johnson's daughter Romy looks so adorable in unbelievable photo with Kim Kardashian

Whilst Carrie's beautiful wedding outfits have been causing a stir, one very unexpected moment from the festivities saw the mum-of-three's daughter Romy, three, posing alongside Kim Kardashian.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carrie penned: "And Romy making some new friends," alongside an image of her little girl, dressed beautifully in her wedding outfit, sitting with Kim and Khloe Kardashian. A second photo showed Kim sweetly holding Romy's hand.
Carrie's updates from the extravagant celebrations were so beautiful. They contained several sweet family photos with Romy, her eldest son Wilfred, four, youngest son Frankie, one, and her husband Boris Johnson.
One adorable snap showed the Johnsons lined up in their wedding attire for day one of the celebrations. Carrie oozed glamour in a traditional light blue lehenga covered in flower embellishments.
Meanwhile, Romy matched her mum in a traditional outfit, wearing a lehenga but in a baby pink hue and accessorising with a beautiful pink bow in her hair.
Wilfred looked smart wearing a letterbox red outfit complete with a beige Nehru covered in drawings. Baby Frankie's bright red hair was on full display as he was held by his dad and looked so sweet in a navy blue ensemble.
"My gosh your dress is STUNNING. You all look fabulous!!!" one follower penned. A second added: "Carrie, you & the kids look stunning [heart eyes emoji]..."
Other amazing moments from their weekend saw a close-up of the impeccable decorations, one of which was a huge tiger made of flowers, as well as a glimpse of the dancers who performed and of course, a photo with the newly weds.
The wedding of the year saw star celebrities alike travel to Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai where the nuptials were held.
As well as Kim and Khloe, other celebrity guests included Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, John Cena, Nicky Hilton and Tony and Cherie Blair.
Indian wedding traditions
With over 30 distinct cultures within the South Asian region, each Indian wedding will look different. However, here are a few common customs that are typically incorporated into Indian nuptials…
An astrology-approved date - The Hindu priest, known as a pandit, can consult astrology to determine the most favorable date and time for the ceremony to take place.
A do spanning several days - The nuptials and reception take place after two days of more intimate events that tend only to be attended by close friends and family.
Red - The colour is considered lucky and thus is often incorporated into the wedding decor, outfits, flowers - the list goes on.
A sizeable guest list - A go big or go home approach is taken to the guest list and offending someone by not inviting them to the wedding is a big no-no.
Outfit changes - Every different element of the day requires a new outfit, and this applies to the groom
Accomplished dance moves - No dad dancing here. Often guests will celebrate the newlyweds with Bollywood-style dances before the couple themselves put on a performance
A large party - Everyone invited to the wedding is usually invited to the reception so the evening do is a big one
No first kiss - Many deem PDA in front of elders inappropriate so there’s almost never a, 'You may now kiss the bride' element to the nuptials, Brides reported.
The groom's grand entrance and the bride's reveal - The groom gets his own procession, otherwise known as baraat, while the bride prepares for her grand reveal, or the kanya aagaman, after her bridesmaids, flower girl, and ring bearer.
The couple takes seven steps - in the saptapadi, the bride and groom take these steps to represent the first seven steps you take together as husband and wife.
