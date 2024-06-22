Carrie Johnson shares adorable photo of three kids in sweet bonding moment - and Romy's outfit is so cute

The sun is finally shining in the UK and Carrie Johnson, along with her adorable brood of three, is certainly making the most of the glorious sunshine.

On Friday, the Johnson siblings: Wilfred, four, Romy, three, and baby Frankie were captured enjoying a wonderful family picnic on the grounds of their sprawling family home, Brightwell Manor.

© Instagram The Johnson trio enjoyed a delicious feast in the garden

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carrie documented the sweet family moment, showing her trio enjoying their garden feast of, parma ham, samosas, patties and falafel.

Little Romy looked adorable wearing a sweet pink summer dress which she matched with a beaded necklace. Meanwhile, baby Frankie's windswept red locks took centre stage as he sat next to his sister.

© Instagram Wilfred and Frankie were infatuated with Romy's outfit

As for Wilfred, the eldest of the trio, he was happily enjoying his meal, his vibrant blonde locks shining bright in the sunshine.

A second photo showed Wilfred and Frankie riding in a green buggy. Romy's siblings were fascinated by her outfit, with Frankie playing with her necklace, Wilfred was also reaching out towards his sister - so sweet!

Summer with the Johnsons

When they are not spending time together at their fairytale home in Oxfordshire, the family of five are heading on a lavish holiday.

Their recent jaunt abroad saw them enjoy a sunny beach holiday in Sardinia. In a glorious post documenting their time away, Carrie shared the sun-soaked details of their trip which included heading out on mountain walks, unwinding by the sea as well as enjoying the Italian sunset from the view of their balcony.

Carrie and her family enjoyed a trip to Sardinia

Captioning the post, Carrie wrote: "Beautiful Sardinia. Pasta, ice cream, beach. Repeat."

The family holiday came just before Boris celebrated his 60th birthday which the former media rep marked with sweet photos of her husband.

The holiday looked idyllic, with stunning sunsets and calming beach trips

The first showed the former Prime Minister kissing her on the cheek. "Happy 60th," Carrie wrote, before adding: "We love you x," next to an image of him cuddling Frankie and Wilfred.

For his birthday this year, Carrie revealed that the family had donated to The Great Elephant Migration to mark Boris' big day, a charity which "amplifies indigenous knowledge & inspires the human race, to share space," according to its official website.

Carrie showed off the details of Boris' birthday present

In return for their donation, the Johnsons have had three large Elephants delivered to the grounds of their sprawling home.