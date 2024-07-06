Carrie Johnson's son Frankie is so tiny in never-before-seen baby photo

Baby Frankie has turned one and to mark the occasion, his doting mother, Carrie Johson, took to social media with a slew of photos dedicated to the youngster.

Not only did the sweet snaps include never-before-seen family photos of Frankie, but also, all the details from his sweet birthday party on the grounds of their family home.

© Instagram Carrie shared an adorable, never-before-seen photo of baby Frankie

The featured image showed a newborn Frankie being cradled by his mum. He was wearing an adorable blue babygrow and Carrie, 36, couldn't have looked more happy as she looked at her son.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Frank turns 1! The sweetest most chilled babe. You put up with your siblings prodding you and jumping all over you. You take it all in your stride. Always smiling, with the world’s best giggle. We love you so much Frankie J [red love heart emoji]."

© Instagram Baby Frankie bravely rode a donkey one of the Johnson's family holiday

Another adorable snap showed the infant riding a donkey, whilst on one of the many luxurious family holidays the Johnsons have been on over the last year. Frankie held the reins and rocked a sombrero as he looked to one side.

Also included in the special post, were photos of Frankie alongside his siblings, Romy, three, and Wilfred, four. One photo showed Romy and Frankie clinging onto the bars of Frankie's cot. Little Romy has changed so much and towered over her little brother.

© Instagram Romy looked so tall standing next to her baby brother

Meanwhile, more sweet moments Captured Frankie enjoying the pool on holiday, sitting with his family ducks in their gargantuan garden and donning a pair of oversized sunglasses - so sweet!

© Instagram Another never-before seen baby snap showed newborn Frankie wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses

Frankie's first birthday party

We have previously seen Romy enjoy a Peppa Pig birthday party for her third birthday earlier this year, but for Frankie's first trip around the sun, Carrie arranged an idyllic picnic. The get-together appeared to take place in their almost-five acre family garden at their home, Brightwell Manor in Oxfordshire.

© Instagram Frankie had a picnic for his birthday on the grounds of his family garden

Carrie gave fans a glimpse of the incredible details of the party, posting photos of Frankie wearing a party hat whilst sitting on a big blanket alongside his sister and friends. The one-year-old also donned a fabulous pair of dungarees, adorned with embroidered peaches under which he wore a white long-sleeved top.

No party is complete without a birthday cake and Frankie's certainly didn't disappoint. The masterpiece was a large square covered in thick green fondant icing. On the top were icing decorations of three teddy bears having a picnic whilst two held up a banner that read his name.

© Instagram Frankie's cake looked delicious!

There was a large blue number one on the left as well as matching blue and white flower detailing sporadically around the sides.