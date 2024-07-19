Kim Kardashian reveals major injury that was 'more painful than childbirth'

Kim Kardashian got real on the latest episode of The Kardashians, as she detailed a gory injury that forced her to consult a surgeon.

© Allen Berezovsky Kim Kardashian's injury clearly healed by April 2024, as she resorted to small band aids

The billionaire, 43, shared that she broke her left index and middle fingers to the point that the bone was "sticking out a little bit" - and all she was doing was attempting to shut a door.

She revealed that she was shutting the "big sliding door in my bathroom that opens up", which has no latch, meaning you have to pull the inside of the mechanics out. While Kim would usually hold out her left hand to prevent the door from slamming shut, she "pulled it really hard" as her eight-year-old son Saint entered the room, distracting her.

© Vivien Killilea Kim Kardashian's injury led her to consult a surgeon

"Saint ran in with chips", Kim explained, which she chastised him before because it was 8:30pm. That's when the door went "boom" on her fingers - and she was in agony.

"I literally looked at my hand and I fell to the ground", she said in the confessional. "I just grabbed the table and got on my knees because I just saw all this blood."

"The pain is horrible. You can't describe the pain but your whole body goes into shock," she added. "It was more painful than childbirth."

The SKIMS founder revealed that the injury left a "floating piece of bone" in her finger, which led her to go to a plastic surgeon. "The tip broke off", she said, adding that the doctor claimed it was possible her nail might "never grow back."

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian was in 2013

Indeed, Kim's claims that this injury was worse than childbirth means a lot given her difficult history with pregnancy, as she suffered from placenta accreta, which happens when the placenta attaches too deep in the uterine wall.

© Instagram Kim Kardashian's children

She said of the condition in 2017 that the doctor had to stick his entire arm in her to "detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails." At the time, she called it "the most painful experience of my life."

The SKIMS entrepreneur also suffered preeclampsia, or toxemia, which she described as "when the mom’s organs start to shut down."

© Instagram Khloe Kardashian with son Tatum

Kim gave birth to both her daughter North, 10, and son Saint, eight, but was advised not to get pregnant again, so she had both Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, via a surrogate.

She isn't the only of her sisters who opted to use a surrogate mother, as Khloé had her son Tatum via surrogacy in 2022. She described the process as "very hard", explaining that it wasn't as easy for her to connect with the pregnancy as Kim found it.

"I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy and that I didn’t digest what was happening. So, I think when I went to the hospital, I really think that was the first time that it really registered," she confessed in a confessional.