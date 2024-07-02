Rob Kardashian’s 7-year-old daughter Dream's song debut is the opposite of cousin North West's

Blac ChynaBlac Chyna, now known by her birth name Angela White, couldn't contain her pride as she walked the red carpet at the 2024 BET Awards with her boyfriend, Derrick Milano.

The 36-year-old model and TV personality had a special reason to beam with joy—her and Rob Kardashian’s 7-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, has made her first musical splash with the song Besties Do It Better.

Angela recently posted the song on her Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of Dream’s budding vocal talent.

“Dream is just, she’s learning different things about herself, and I think this is just one of the things,” Angela shared with ET.

Dream’s debut song isn’t a sign that she’s diving headfirst into the music industry. Angela has previously stated that her kids won’t be pursuing show business until they’re of age. She clarified, “It is not a song you can stream, you can't do none of that. It's not a song that is released.”

Angela, dazzling in a form-fitted avant-garde white gown, looked every bit the proud and supportive mother. She added, “I was just really happy for Derrick to be releasing music. He's really talented on his own, and I’m just waiting for more. We need more!”

© Instagram Dream has her own song!

Derrick, a songwriter and rapper, echoed her sentiments, saying, “It’s coming! And I’m really inspired. 'Take the Cake,' my baby takes the cake,” noting that Angela was the inspiration for his new single.

Dream’s cousin, North West, has also been making waves in the music scene, but in a markedly different way.

© Gabe Ginsberg Blac Chyna and Rob share daughter Dream

North, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, announced the release of her album during a March 10 listening party for ¥$’s upcoming sophomore album Vultures 2 in Phoenix.

“I’ve been working on an album,” North revealed at the event, adding that the project will be titled Elementary School Dropout, a playful nod to her father’s iconic debut album, The College Dropout.

North West also has an album out

Released in February 2004, The College Dropout was a groundbreaking album that not only peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart but also earned Kanye a pair of Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album. North’s foray into music seems to be following in her father’s illustrious footsteps, aiming for a professional debut that mirrors the career path of her famous parents.

In contrast, Dream’s musical venture appears to be more about exploration and fun rather than a serious career move.

© Instagram Rob's daughter Dream loves to play

Angela emphasized that this song was a creative outlet for Dream, a way for her to express herself and discover her talents. “Dream has many talents,” she reiterated. “She's just so fun and full of energy. This is just one of the many things she enjoys.”

Derrick, who helped produce Dream’s song, praised her efforts. “Yes, but she did the writing. Me and my friend produced it, but she killed it,” he told ET.