Khloé Kardashian reveals she struggled to bond with son Tatum in personal interview

In an intimate revelation on the SHE MD podcast this Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian opened up about her deeply personal surrogacy journey and the unique challenges she faced welcoming her son, Tatum, in July 2022.

Speaking to Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, her trusted physician and podcast co-host, the 39-year-old founder of Good American shared candidly about the emotional complexities of not carrying her baby and the unforeseen challenges that disrupted her plans.

Khloé, who already has a daughter, True, with her ex, Tristan Thompson, found herself navigating a tumultuous period when she decided to expand her family through surrogacy. "I wasn't carrying him, I didn't really feel anything," she admitted, highlighting how the detachment began even before Tatum was born.

This feeling was exacerbated by a personal shock in early December. "And then the first week of December, I found out that my ex was actually having a baby with somebody else," she disclosed, a revelation that made her decision to keep the surrogacy private until it was certain all the more painful.

As the reality of her impending motherhood became public, Khloé faced the overwhelming scrutiny of the media and social networks. "It devastated me because that's when all the judgment and the knives were thrown at me," she recalled, detailing the emotional toll it took on her during such a vulnerable time.

Amid these challenges, Khloé had planned a special 'Mommy and me' trip with True, hoping for some final moments of one-on-one time before welcoming her son.

However, her plans were abruptly interrupted when Dr. Aliabadi informed her of the need to deliver Tatum sooner than expected.

"The baby wasn't due for another week or two and this was my last weekend with my daughter True. I just needed the weekend," Khloé explained, sharing the panic and chaos that ensued as she struggled to maintain her composure and maternal duties.

In a moment of overwhelming anxiety and insistence on spending the weekend with True, Khloé broke down, leading to an extraordinary offer from Dr. Aliabadi. "She goes, 'You know what? I'll deliver the baby. I'll take the baby and you let me know when you're ready to pick him up,'"

Khloé recounted, amazed at the compassion shown by her doctor during such a critical moment. This gesture allowed Khloé to accept the reality of the situation, with her sister Kim Kardashian's experiences with surrogacy providing additional comfort and perspective.

Naming her son Tatum also proved to be a reflective process for Khloé. Known for her family's penchant for unique names, she wanted something distinctive yet not overly unconventional.

"I like unique names, but not off-the-wall names," she explained, noting that it took her about eight months to legally name him. During this time, she affectionately referred to him as 'Papa,' a nickname that helped bridge the emotional distance until she could feel a deeper connection.

Reflecting on her journey now, Khloé feels a profound bond with Tatum. "I am obsessed with Tatum now, of course," she beams, expressing how her initial detachment has transformed into an intense love and attachment.

She is keen to share her story to support others going through surrogacy, emphasizing that each journey is unique and should not be compared. "Anyone going through surrogacy, don't compare yourself to somebody else's journey," she advised, acknowledging the incredible gift it is to have surrogacy as an option and expressing gratitude towards the surrogate mothers.

"It's such a beautiful thing. But give yourself grace. Give yourself patience," Khloé urged.