Kim Kardashian reveals 'desperate' measures to tackle psoriasis after 'burning' flare-up

Kim Kardashian has revealed the "desperate" measures she took to soothe a psoriasis flare-up that felt like it was "burning" her face.

The 43-year-old was diagnosed with the skin condition in 2011 and has been open about her struggles over the years.

In a recent interview, Kim revealed that she suffered a particularly uncomfortable flare-up before attending the Met Gala one year, although she didn't specify which year.

Kim admitted on the SHE MD podcast that she became "a little bit desperate" and turned to home remedies to try and soothe her skin.

“There was a spot really close to my eye, and it would just burn a little bit," the mom-of-four said.

"And I remember I had the Met ball coming up that week and it was covering my face," she added, revealing it was the first time psoriasis had affected her face.

© Instagram Kim felt like her psoriasis flare-up was 'burning' her face

Asked whether she believed the flare-up was related to stress, Kim replied: "I'm trying to think of what I was going through at that time.

"There's a lot I could [say]," she added with a smile.

Kim has been open about her journey with the skin condition, which causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, and scalp, according to the Mayo Clinic.

© Instagram Kim suffers with psoriasis all over her body

In 2019, the mom-of-four penned a heartfelt essay on her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh website, explaining the physical distress having psoriasis has caused her.

Kim revealed that although it went away during her pregnancies, afterward it crept back all over her body and left her unable to use her hands.

"One night, I woke up to use the restroom and I physically couldn't pick up my phone," she said.

© Instagram Kim was diagnosed with psoriasis in 2011

"I woke up that morning and I still couldn’t pick up my phone. I was freaking out – I couldn't even pick up a toothbrush, my hands hurt so badly."

The reality star has overhauled her lifestyle to try and help. "I live a healthy life and try to eat as plant-based as possible and drink sea moss smoothies," she explained.

"With all the stress in life, I try to make sure I take time for myself so that I am centered and keep my stress to a minimum."

© Instagram Kim does her best to manage her condition

As for the visual effect of the condition, Kim confessed that she still gets insecure but stressed that covering it up is just as okay as embracing it.

"I am fine with showing it off and other times I don't want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup," she revealed.

"If you have psoriasis, you can't let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over."

© Getty Images Kim uses a tanning bed to help with her psoriasis

In January, Kim was forced to defend her use of tanning beds when she was criticized for having one in her office.

However, Kim explained how the UVB rays help soothe her condition. "I have psoriasis, " she wrote on Instagram. "It really helps when it's bad. But I don't use it too often."