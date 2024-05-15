Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh showcases her incredible dance skills in new video

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 17-year-old daughter of Hollywood icons Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has dazzled fans with her dynamic dance moves in a new video that has followers and her famous parents alike beaming with pride.

Choreographed by the talented Lil Kelaan Carter, the video features Shiloh dancing solo to the vibrant beats of Tanzania by Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo, featuring Sino Msolo and Boibizza.

Dressed casually in sweats, sneakers, and an oversized tee, Shiloh's fluid dance movements commanded attention in the studio, highlighting her passion and skill in a performance that Carter himself praised.

"Her movement is crazy. Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj,” he shared on Instagram, clearly impressed by the young dancer's prowess.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt showcases her incredible dance skills

The comments section of the post quickly filled with applause from admirers and fans who were captivated by Shiloh’s talent.

“May I just say…WOW! Amazing!” one fan exclaimed, capturing the collective sentiment. Another echoed, “She is awwwweeessooomme.”

© Getty Shiloh Jolie Pitt is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's first biologic daughter

Shiloh’s dance prowess previously made headlines when her father, Brad, expressed his awe at her abilities during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles back in 2022.

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” he admitted, proudly reflecting on his daughter's dedication to dance. Despite joking about his own lack of dance skills, “I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” Brad's admiration for Shiloh’s talent was unmistakable.

© Getty Images Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt

Brad and Angelina, who also share children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, have navigated co-parenting amidst a highly publicized separation that began in 2016.

Despite past challenges, including a lengthy custody battle and disputes over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, the focus remains on their children's well-being and interests.

Angelina, ever the doting mother, has often spoken about the unique bond she shares with her children.

© Rex Maddox with dad Brad Pitt, from who he is estranged now, and siblings Pax and Shiloh at the 'Unbroken' film premiere in Los Angeles in 2014

In a 2023 interview with WSJ Magazine, she described them as "the closest people to me in my life, and they’re my close friends.” Highlighting their resilience, she added, “We’re seven very different people, which is our strength … we had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from.”

The family's unity and support for each other's endeavors were on full display recently when Angelina took her daughter Vivienne to the Broadway opening of The Outsiders, a production she co-produced.