Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara makes surprising move to distance herself from father Brad Pitt after emotional chapter

Angelina and Brad share four children together

Angelina and Zahara smiling at each other at the premiere for Maleficent 2
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, recently made a subtle yet noticeable statement about her identity during her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction ceremony. 

The 18-year-old confidently introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie,” deliberately omitting 'Pitt' from her last name. This move, which appeared to be a veiled message towards her father, did not go unnoticed by social media users.

Observant Twitter users quickly picked up on Zahara's choice of name during the ceremony. One user remarked, “I wasn’t gonna say anything, but I definitely peeped that Zahara left Pitt off her last name.” 

Another echoed the sentiment, highlighting that Zahara identified herself as 'Jolie,' not 'Jolie-Pitt.' 

View post on Instagram
 

The decision by Zahara to exclude 'Pitt' from her last name was interpreted by some as a deliberate omission, suggesting that Brad Pitt did not “deserve a mention” in this significant moment of her life. 

A fan expressed approval of Zahara's decision, praising Angelina Jolie's role as a “single” mom and expressing pleasure in Zahara's emphasis on 'Jolie.'

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt

This incident draws parallels to reports about Maddox, Zahara's older brother, who is said to use 'Jolie' instead of 'Jolie-Pitt' in non-legal documents, as previously reported by Us Weekly. 

Angelina, 48, and Brad, 59, who began their relationship in 2005 and separated in 2016, share four other children — Pax, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. Despite being declared legally single in 2019, their custody battle remains unresolved.

Angelina and Brad with their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox© Getty
Angelina and Brad with their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox in 2011

The protracted divorce proceedings have been marked by revelations about a contentious private jet incident that allegedly contributed to the breakdown of Angelina and Brad's marriage. 

In 2022, Angelina's lawyers claimed that Brad “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” during the altercation. 

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara© Gotham
Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara

However, despite previous FBI investigations into the incident that led to no charges against Pitt, reports surfaced in 2022 described Angelina's claims as part of a “smear campaign” against her ex-husband.

Brad Pitt, an Emmy winner who has generally kept his comments about his children private, expressed pride in Zahara when she started her freshman year at Spelman College. 

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the Inglourious Basterds Premiere held at the Palais Des Festivals during the 62nd International Cannes Film Festival on May 20th, 2009 in Cannes, France© Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2009

Speaking to Vanity Fair in August 2022, he said: “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud. Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye.”

