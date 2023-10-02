Jennifer Aniston shares her surprisingly easy secrets for her phenomenal figure at 54 – what she said

Jennifer Aniston is not about gatekeeping when it comes to sharing insight into how she maintains her envy-inducing physique.

The b actress, 54, has always left her fans in awe over her golden tan and impressive abs, and after a recent photoshoot where she donned a variety of ab-baring looks, of course she had to give insight into how she gets them.

Speaking for fashion industry veteran Carine Roitfeld's iconic CR Fashion Book's latest issue, for which the stunning new photos were for, the Friends alum shared what her wellness and fitness routine looks like.

When asked what she does to keep looking and feeling her best, inside and out, Jennifer first said: "I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can."

However she did note: "That last part is challenging for me, but it’s so important," adding: "I feel it when I don't get enough rest."

She continued: "In addition to all of that, I try to be really mindful about what I let into my headspace," explaining: "Our world is really going through some challenges, and I know we all care a lot, but sometimes I think it’s imperative that we turn off the noise."

Jennifer also had to give a shout-out to Pvolve, the fitness company she recently partnered with and has credited not only for her washboard abs, but for helping her recover after a back injury.

"I love it so much!" she gushed about the fitness accessories brand and work-out platform, continuing: "Pvolve is a unique approach to fitness that I’m so excited to share with others. It was transformative for me."

© Getty Jennifer's dedication to her fitness routine has most definitely paid off

"I leave every workout feeling energized and strong, but not beat up," she further said, before noting: "I encourage people to try it and see it for themselves. Whatever your fitness level, it’s a workout where you can truly start where you are."

© Frazer Harrison The actress at the premiere for Murder Mystery 2 in March

Further gushing about the brand, she confessed: "I've been motivated to work out in a way I haven’t been in years.

"I look forward to the challenging classes and I feel stronger and more comfortable in my body when I'm doing it," she went on, noting: "It's different every time, I don't think I've had the same class twice."

Jennifer first announced her partnership with Pvolve in June, and at the time she wrote on Instagram: "I'm officially part of the @pvolve fam," next to a black heart emoji, adding: "SO proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers. This is one of my favorite workouts… and I'm so grateful for the team and excited for what's to come."

