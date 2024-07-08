Jennifer Aniston poses in skinny jeans in new snap teasing long-awaited The Morning Show update

Jennifer Aniston is back with a brand new season of The Morning Show! The critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series has begun production on its latest installment.

The actress, 55, took to Instagram with a pair of behind-the-scenes snaps from the first day of table reads for season four, alongside two of her co-stars also holding their character cards.

Jennifer, who embodies the character of Alex Levy, posed with fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon, who plays co-lead Bradley Jackson, and Tig Notaro, who joined the cast in season three as Amanda Robinson.

She also included a first look at the script for episode one of the fourth season, titled "My Roman Empire." "Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin! Here we come!" she captioned the snap.

Fans were absolutely thrilled, with some famous viewers like Amanda Holden, Sheryl Crow, and Octavia Spencer sharing their excitement, while many others joined in on a chorus of "I cannot wait!" or "So excited!"

© Instagram Jennifer, Tig, and Reese Witherspoon hold their character cards at the first table read for "The Morning Show" season four

The three stars also wore coordinated outfits for the snap, matching in shades of denim and white. Reese opted for a white tee with a light wash denim jacket and darker jeans, while Tig wore a denim button-down on a white tee with striped shorts.

Jennifer completed the trio, resting her head against Reese's shoulder in the middle of the huddle, and wore a white vest with skinny jeans frayed at the legs and flip flops.

© Instagram Episode one of the upcoming season is titled "My Roman Empire"

In May, the award-winning series was renewed for a fourth season following a successful run for its third during the 2023-24 award season. While Jennifer took home a People's Choice Award for her work, most notably it was Billy Crudup who won a Best Supporting Actor trophy at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this year.

The show was also named one of the American Film Institute's top ten shows of the year and with the release of season three, it was officially named the streaming service's most watched series.

© Apple TV+ Jennifer in "The Morning Show"

Not much is known about season four so far, although a few weeks ago, it was announced that two Oscar-winning stars will join the show's roster of talent this season, those being Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

In April, Jennifer, Reese, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt, and producer Mimi Leder attended a PaleyFest panel for season four in Los Angeles, which HELLO! attended as well.

When it comes to season four, Jennifer said of her character Alex: "I am [a media mogul now] apparently but we'll see how that pans out, it's a case of be careful what you wish for."