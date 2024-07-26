Bette Midler reveals unusual sleeping arrangement with husband is key to 40-year marriage

Bette Midler has been married to Martin Von Haselberg since 1984, meaning that later this year they will celebrate 40 years together.

The star revealed that the key to their long-lasting marriage was deceptively simple: "Separate bedrooms," she told Entertainment Tonight, has kept the peace in their household as "my husband snores."

© Kristina Bumphrey Martin von Haselberg and Bette Midler at the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2" held at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022

From the very beginning of their relationship, the couple slept in separate rooms - but it seems that the romance isn't dead between the two, as she added: "it's been a fabulous ride."

© WWD Bette Midler, Sophie von Haselberg and Martin von Haselberg

According to Bette, who is set to star in The Fabulous Four, their nuptials were certainly hasty as she'd known Martin for just six weeks. She admitted she didn't really love her wedding dress, choosing "the first thing on the rack", but the couple have made it work.

"I think I wore a very slim silhouette for my own wedding — it was pale gray and it had beads on it. It was not my favorite," Midler explained. "I was married in haste, and I just grabbed the first thing on the rack and I went."

© Walter McBride Martin von Haselberg and Bette Midler attends the 19th Annual Hulaween Gala: Fellini Hulaweeni at the Waldorf-Astoria on October 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

Together, they share daughter Sophie Von Haselberg, who has followed in her mom's footsteps as an actress.

STAR REELS

Separate beds

Bette and Martin aren't the only couple to opt for separate beds. In fact, many couples may relate to the struggle of having a partner who snores loudly or steals the covers at night; separate rooms may be the perfect compromise. A number of stars over the years revealing their own unusual sleeping arrangements have kept them together.

© NBC Carson is a much-loved host on Today

Carson Daly revealed in 2019 that he got "sleep divorced" from his wife Siri, joking they "cited irreconcilable sleeping", as he had sleep apnea and his wife was pregnant.

© Getty Images Cameron shares her daughter with husband Benji Madden who she married in 2015

Cameron Diaz said she wanted to normalize couples not sharing the same bed. She explained her ideal was: "I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go sleep in my room, and you sleep in your room," adding that she would have a "bedroom in the middle" where she and her theoretical partner could "convene for relations."

Even Melania and Donald Trump allegedly sleep in separate beds, with Mary Jordan alleging in her book on the former model that "no matter which of his properties he is visiting, Trump sleeps in a separate bedroom that has been decorated to his taste — he favors darker colored walls and rugs, while Melania likes whites and light colors."