Courteney Cox celebrates with loved-up photo alongside partner Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox has a very special someone to celebrate this week.

On Wednesday, July 24, the Friends' alum's partner Johnny McDaid rang in his 48th trip around the sun, and she shared a heartwarming tribute in his honor.

The Scream actress and the Snow Patrol singer have been together for over ten years, after they met at a party she hosted at her house in 2013.

In honor of Johnny's birthday, Courteney took to Instagram and shared a slew of candid photos of the musician, starting off with a sweet snap of the two cozying up to each other.

She next shared one of Johnny doing what he does best, performing on stage, before sharing a glimpse into his other hobbies, through a pic of him co-piloting a small airplane, and another of the two out fishing.

"Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything," Courteney wrote in her caption, adding: "I love you always J," plus she noted that he made sure to throw the fish he's pictured holding in one of the photos back into the water.

Fans and Courteney's celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post with congratulatory messages for Johnny, with Courteney's best friend and former co-star Jennifer Aniston writing: "Happy Birthday JMD!" as Ali Wentworth added: "Come ON!!!!!" with a string of red heart emojis, plus Rita Wilson also commented: "Happy Birthday!!!!"

Others followed suit with: "Y'all are the cutest couple ever!!" and: "Awww gorgeous couple! Happy birthday to him," as well as: "Happy birthday Johnny!!! Have the best day," plus another also wrote: "It's Leo season. Happiest of birthdays to him. Best wishes."

Back in September, Courteney and Johnny celebrated their milestone tenth anniversary, and in another Instagram post at the time, she shared a round of photos of them throughout the years, and credited none other than her good friend Ed Sheeran as their matchmaker, who introduced them at her party.

After less than a year of dating, they announced they were engaged in June 2014, though they called off the engagement shortly after, but remained in a relationship nonetheless.

Prior to dating Johnny, Courteney was married to her former Scream co-star David Arquette — with whom she shares daughter Coco, 20 — from 1999 until their separation in 2010; David filed for divorce in 2012, and it was finalized the following year.

Courteney and David remain friends. In 2011, he met his second wife, producer and media personality Christina Arquette (née McLarty), and they got engaged in 2014. They tied the knot with a wedding in Los Angeles on April 12, 2015, almost one year after welcoming their first son together, Charlie West, who is ten. They welcomed son Augustus Alexis, seven, in March 2017.