Jane McDonald's surprising hint about marriage breakdown

Jane McDonald is always a highlight on our screens, but the star previously admitted to being "selfish" in her relationships, which includes her first marriage to ex-husband Henrik Brixen.

The former cruise ship singer met Henrik while onboard and the pair walked down the aisle in 1998, with the BBC documentary The Cruise, on which Jane rose to fame, showcasing the run-up to her big day. Henrik would later become the singer's music manager, however, he struggled in the role and he and Jane ultimately divorced in 2003, five years after their nuptials.

On the first episode of The Cruise, Jane admitted that she could sometimes be a little "selfish" when she was in a relationship. "I suppose I am difficult to live with because I am quite selfish, well I'm a lot selfish," she said.

"I tend to forget the partner a lot; they give me all this attention, they've always got to be there for me, and I've not reciprocated and given that back which is very selfish of me and I apologise."

During the series, the singer also reflected on the ease of falling in love while on a cruise ship.

"Everybody falls in love on ships," she mused. "I mean it's the most romantic setting in the world. You've got the beautiful sunsets and you've got the gorgeous islands and the heat. I mean everybody just falls in love on a ship."

Jane then joked: "You go back to land and think: 'What have I done here?'"

Following her relationship with Henrik, Jane was able to reconnect with former flame Eddie Rothe. After meeting again in 2008, the couple quickly grew smitten with Eddie proposing in December of that year.

The couple sadly never walked down the aisle after Eddie passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer.

Jane is believed to be single, and last year she confessed to the Daily Mail that she wasn't looking for love again.

"I'm not bothered," she told the publication. "I'm really not. I don't feel like I need someone in my life to make it fulfilled."

The 61-year-old also opened up about her support system, explaining: "I have a great group of girlfriends now, who are all in the same situation, we have a great time, we go out, we have dinner, drinks, parties round each others' houses.

"We're all in the same boat and it's lovely to know that there's someone there that you can call at three o'clock in the morning and say, 'I'm having a bad day.' I don't feel like I need anyone."

