Celebrity Gogglebox's Jane McDonald's surprising hint about marriage breakdown
Jane McDonald in a multicoloured shirt© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Jane McDonald's surprising hint about marriage breakdown

The former Loose Women star was married to Henrik Brixen from 1998 to 2003

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Jane McDonald is always a highlight on our screens, but the star previously admitted to being "selfish" in her relationships, which includes her first marriage to ex-husband Henrik Brixen.

The former cruise ship singer met Henrik while onboard and the pair walked down the aisle in 1998, with the BBC documentary The Cruise, on which Jane rose to fame, showcasing the run-up to her big day. Henrik would later become the singer's music manager, however, he struggled in the role and he and Jane ultimately divorced in 2003, five years after their nuptials.

Henrik Brizen in a black suit standing with Jane McDonald in a zebra-striped dress© Julian Makey/Shutterstock
Jane and Henrik married in 1998 before splitting five years later

On the first episode of The Cruise, Jane admitted that she could sometimes be a little "selfish" when she was in a relationship. "I suppose I am difficult to live with because I am quite selfish, well I'm a lot selfish," she said.

"I tend to forget the partner a lot; they give me all this attention, they've always got to be there for me, and I've not reciprocated and given that back which is very selfish of me and I apologise."

Jane McDonald in a black mini dress and matching blazer© Shutterstock
The star rose to fame as part of The Cruise

During the series, the singer also reflected on the ease of falling in love while on a cruise ship.

"Everybody falls in love on ships," she mused. "I mean it's the most romantic setting in the world. You've got the beautiful sunsets and you've got the gorgeous islands and the heat. I mean everybody just falls in love on a ship."

Jane McDonald in a red jumper and white trousers© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
The star shared her insights into love on The Cruise

Jane then joked: "You go back to land and think: 'What have I done here?'"

Following her relationship with Henrik, Jane was able to reconnect with former flame Eddie Rothe. After meeting again in 2008, the couple quickly grew smitten with Eddie proposing in December of that year.

WATCH: Jane McDonald gets emotional about late fiance

The couple sadly never walked down the aisle after Eddie passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer.

Jane is believed to be single, and last year she confessed to the Daily Mail that she wasn't looking for love again.

Jane McDonald in a silver mini dress© Instagram
Jane has embraced single life

"I'm not bothered," she told the publication. "I'm really not. I don't feel like I need someone in my life to make it fulfilled."

The 61-year-old also opened up about her support system, explaining: "I have a great group of girlfriends now, who are all in the same situation, we have a great time, we go out, we have dinner, drinks, parties round each others' houses.

Jane McDonald and her friend Sue on Celebrity Gogglebox© Channel 4
The TV star spoke of her support system

"We're all in the same boat and it's lovely to know that there's someone there that you can call at three o'clock in the morning and say, 'I'm having a bad day.' I don't feel like I need anyone."

