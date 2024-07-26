Jeremy Allen White and girlfriend Rosalía look red hot for rare public appearance

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía stunned in a rare public appearance, as they both attended the Prelude To The Olympics at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024.

The couple's outfits certainly contrasted with each other as they attended the high brow event. The Bear actor looked dapper in an all black suit with a casual button polo beneath, as he posed outside of the pre-Olympic party, sporting a healthy summer glow. His signature curly hair was perfectly coiffed for the occasion.

© Arnold Jerocki Jeremy Allen White sports all black as he arrives at 'Prelude To The Olympics'

Rosalía, meanwhile, looked ethereal in a sheer pale gold dress made out of floral lace which gave a glimpse of her figure beneath. She paired the look with simple hoop earrings and a brooding deep nude lip as her long dark hair perfectly framed her face for the occasion.

© Arnold Jerocki Rosalia stuns in pale gold at Prelude to the Olympics

While the couple were not spotted together while walking in, and did not pose for photos together, it's no doubt that they caught up with each other as they entered the event.

STAR REELS

Earlier this month, the couple put an end to breakup rumors as they were spotted out and about in Los Angeles after leaving an event for the Jeremy's hit series, which just released its third series.

The couple have been dating since October 2023, where they have been spotted on casual outings together. Neither of them have publicly commented on their relationship.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich in The Bear

Their relationship comes as Jeremy split from his wife Addison Timlin in May 2023, after they had been together since 2008. The former couple share daughters Ezer, five years old, and Dolores, three years old. Rosalía had also just ended her relationship with ex-fiancé Rauw Alejandro in July 2023, after they dated for three years.

© MICHAEL TRAN US actor Jeremy Allen White and his ex-wife actress Addison Timlin arrive to the Los Angeles premiere of FX's "The Bear" held at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

2023 was certainly a big year for the Shameless alum, whose success skyrocketed as The Bear's second season dropped and he gave a stellar performance in the star-studded A24 sports drama The Iron Claw, alongside Zac Efron.

WATCH: The Bear season 3’s full trailer is here

Winning awards for his role as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, he described the year to GQ as "insane," with "A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows."

With The Bear receiving an impressive seven nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards, and an additional 11 for the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, it seems 2024 will be another milestone moment for the actor.

Especially as he is set to play Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming biopic surrounding the making of the recent billionaire's 1982 album Nebraska.