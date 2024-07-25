Josh Hall's ex-wife addresses his divorce from Christina Hall — what she said

Josh Hall's ex-wife is weighing in on his recent news that he and wife Christina Hall are divorcing.

Prior to his whirlwind marriage to the Christina on the Coast host, the former police officer was married to Chelsea Hall for almost five years, until their divorce was finalized in May 2021.

He had started dating the HGTV star around March of that year — they met several years before at a real-estate conference — and after going public with their relationship in July, they got engaged in September, and quietly wed that October, though news of their nuptials weren't made public until April 2022.

Speaking with Us Weekly about Josh's split, Chelsea, who married Josh in 2016, and the two moved to Austin together in 2018, said: "I didn't know about her or them having a relationship until photos came out," adding: "I assumed he was having a relationship with someone. Only because it was something that came out of the blue."

Josh and Chelsea first separated in February 2021, and he filed for divorce in March, though she also shared she didn't move out of their shared home until June.

Meanwhile, Christina was in the midst of a divorce as well, from Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson, four. The former couple started dating in 2017 amid her divorce from first husband Tarek El Moussa, married in December 2018, and separated in September 2020; their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

© Instagram Christina and Josh started dating in March 2021, got engaged in September, and married in October

Further reflecting on the end of their marriage, and the start of Josh's relationship with Christina, Chelsea confessed it "threw a wrench in the healing process," as Josh "didn't disclose anything about someone else until our divorce was final."

She went on: "It wasn't an easy thing to see," though she added: "But I got through it and I'm on the other side. I think I was more in shock still and still getting over the divorce and out on my own and back to normal."

© Getty Josh was a stepdad to Christina's three kids

Still, she nonetheless looks back fondly on their time together, and how Josh was like as a husband. "He was a great provider. Josh always did everything he could to take care of me and our life," she shared.

© Instagram The former couple shared homes in California and Tennessee

Chelsea added: "He always made sure we had the things we needed. He took a lot of pride in his house. He was always out doing stuff, working in the yard, taking care of our dogs."

© Instagram The HGTV star has three kids

"I don't have ill will toward Josh. We spent seven years together and we were married for almost five," she lastly maintained.

Christina and Josh have yet to publicly address their divorce. They both filed separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, California last week, with Josh citing Tuesday, July 8 as the date of their separation, while Christina stated the date as July 7.