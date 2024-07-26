Jennifer Garner's jibe at Ben Affleck revealed in new Deadpool movie

Deadpool & Wolverine has had many people talking as a number of old favorite superheroes made cameo appearances - including Jennifer Garner, who reprised the role of Elektra Natchios from Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005).

But the actress, who notably married her co-star Ben Affleck, wasn't afraid to make a joke about her ex-husband as she appeared opposite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the movie directed by Shawn Levy, who Jennifer collaborated with in 2022 for The Adam Project.

Jennifer appeared in a scene where Ryan, playing Deadpool, expressed his condolences to the former Marvel characters who hadn't survived in the wasteland world where those from different timelines are erased - including Affleck's Daredevil character.

The actress, as Elektra, brushed off his supposed passing by saying: "Oh, it's fine."

It was a quick mention, but certainly noticeable given their history as Elektra and Daredevil were romantically involved - and their actors would also end up together.

Fans were certainly excited at the news that Jennifer would reprise her role, almost 20 years after she played Elektra in a standalone film in 2005. But according to the star, it wasn't easy playing the heroine, as she had to grapple with Elektra's tight-fitting costume.

"I had to be cut out of and sewn into the pleather pants every time I had to pee, and that was like a 45-minute undertaking. So I definitely held it in," she told Glamour. "And I had so many chicken-cutlet fake boobs in to make Elektra's boobs; I think there were three on each side of different sizes. And everything was pushed up and out."

Jennifer and Ben would marry in 2009, going on to have three kids together: Violet, Fin and Samuel. They separated in 2015, officially divorcing in 2018. Since then, they have maintained a strong co-parenting relationship.

While the former couple rarely speak of how they manage parenting their three children together, it's clear that Jennifer is a proud mom.

"They're really solid right now," she told People about her children. "I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them."

Notably, Violet graduated from high school and is reportedly set to attend the prestigious Yale University. Attending the special day, Jennifer was pictured in floods of tears as she celebrated her eldest daughter's major achievement.