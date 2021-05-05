Jennifer Garner's new boyfriend revealed? The actress was married to Ben Affleck from 2005 until 2018

Jennifer Garner is at the centre of brand new romance rumours!

The 13 Going On 30 actress is being linked to a former flame, John C. Miller, following their split last summer.

Multiple reports claim that the pair have rekindled their relationship after some time apart and that they have been together now for a few weeks.

MORE: Take a look inside Jennifer Garner's beautiful family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner's tropical fish tank inside $7.6million home is out of this world

Jennifer and John – CEO of Caligroup – first started dating in mid-2018 but by August 2020 were said to have ended their romance.

READ: Jennifer Garner makes announcement after ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted visiting Jennifer Lopez

MORE: Jennifer Garner stuns fans with rare family photo with lookalike sisters

The pair never confirmed their romance, nor their split, but they were pictured together out in public on a number of occasions.

Jennifer and Ben were married from 2005 until 2018

John shares two children with his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell, while Jennifer is a mum to Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel from her marriage to Ben Affleck.

READ: Jennifer Garner reveals shocking price of fame on her children with Ben Affleck

Jennifer, 49, and Ben, 48, were married from 2005 until 2018 following their decision to separate in June 2015. The actress was previously married to Scott Foley from 2000 until 2003.

The actress pictured with her three children

The former couple remain on excellent terms for the sake of their children. Jennifer previously told Vanity Fair: "The main thing is these kids – and we're completely in line with what we hope for them.

MORE: Jennifer Garner's living room looks like a library – see inside

"Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter's wedding. But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you're going to be friends with that person."

Ben has said his divorce is the "biggest regret" of his life

Ben, meanwhile, opened up to The New York Times in February 2020 about his divorce, admitting that the breakdown of his marriage was the "biggest regret" of his life.

The talented actor said: "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame.

"It's just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

Read more HELLO! US stories here