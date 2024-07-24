Jennifer Garner's discovery at home with three kids sparks reaction from fans

Jennifer Garner has often shared her delightful takes on being a mom-of-three, a doting daughter, a working actress, and now she's taking on a whole other passion.

The actress, 52, took to her social media to share that after embracing her interest in becoming a "birder" and setting up a bird feed around her family home in Southern California, she was ready to take it a step further.

The star, known for her often hilarious (and very relatable) home videos, jokingly told fans that she was now setting up a "bird modeling" agency after seeing the visiting birds strike a pose in her feed time and again.

"I just became a birder, and it turns out that my yard has the prettiest birds in all of California," she said in her video, adding that she had a "little modeling agency" for all the varieties that visited her yard, including Dark-eyed junco, California towhee, and more.

"I don't know what to tell you! They're gorgeous…drop dead," she excitedly concluded, before including a montage of some birds snapped inside her feed, soundtracked by RuPaul's "Supermodel (You Better Work)."

"Contact me for your bird modeling needs," she quipped alongside the shots, which also highlighted the expansive lush gardens in her yard, covered to the brim with foliage, plus the marble path leading up to the home.

Fans loved being in the Jennifer-as-birder timeline, with actress Angela Kinsey even commenting: "Yaasssss!!!! Welcome to the bird lady club! Hit me up for all the hummingbird accounts."

One of her followers wrote: "Same a year ago I couldn’t name one bird. All of a sudden I have six bird feeders, 2 hummingbird feeders and I google birds all day and watch with my binoculars. I don’t even know who I am," another added: "This is the best post!!! I want to be a birder!!!! OMG!!" and a third also gushed: "I'm hearing Madonna say 'strike a pose' as I watch this!"

© Instagram "Contact me for your bird modeling needs," the star joked

The Hollywood icon shares her $8 million home with her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 12-year-old Samuel, 15-year-old Fin, and 18-year-old Violet, who might soon be flying the nest (pun intended) for university after graduating this spring.

Jennifer captured the rollercoaster of emotions that come with having a high school graduate in the family back in May, when she shared some outtakes from her daughter's graduation ceremony, and the accompanying tears.

© Getty Images The actress is a mom-of-three, including oldest daughter Violet (pictured) who is now a high school graduate

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," she captioned the post, adding a "(bless our hearts)" as her many famous friends reached out to empathize.

She followed that up with a tender tribute to the elementary school all three of her children attended after all her kids had finished their time there, penning on social media: "A little gratitude for our wonderful family elementary school at the end of 13 years together applies to all educators: thank you for doing what you do."

© Instagram "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate."

"And congratulations to all the mamas out there with kids moving from one phase to the next."