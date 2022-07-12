Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh as you've never seen them before during fun night out The Hollywood star shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie let her hair down during a night out with daughter Shiloh, 16, in Rome at the weekend.

The Hollywood star was captured in footage dancing with her teenage daughter at the Måneskin concert.

The pair looked like they were having a great time, with Shiloh singing along to the music while Angelina enthusiastically danced the night away.

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh showcases her impressive dance moves

After the video was shared by a fan on Twitter, many comments followed. "Looks like they are having fun!" one wrote, while another remarked: "This is so iconic." A third added: "Shiloh is her mini me!"

Angelina has been in Rome with her children working on her new film, Without Blood, which she is directing.

The award-winning actress was pictured out in the Italian capital with her other daughters, Zaharah and Vivienne, earlier in the month.

Angelina Jolie is a doting mom to her six children

She is also mother to sons Maddox, Pax and Knox, and co-parents her brood with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

When she isn't on the road for work, Angelina enjoys nothing more than spending time at home in Los Feliz, California, with her kids.

The family live in a $25million mansion located just five minutes away from Brad, so that the children can see both parents easily.

The Mr & Mrs. Smith actress has lived there with her children since 2017, and previously told British Vogue: "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away."

Shiloh is growing up fast!

The six-bedroom, ten-bathroom property features an outdoor swimming pool, a home gym, a tea house, a wine cellar and huge landscaped gardens. Angelina said of her home: "I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think."

While not a lot is known about Angelina and Brad's children, the actress previously opened up about their interests, which include learning new languages.

Angelina and her children live five minutes away from Brad Pitt

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages.

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

