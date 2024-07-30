Olympics 2024 presenters: Meet the full BBC line-up

Over the next two weeks, the BBC will be bringing the coverage of the 2024 Olympics to our TV screens as the world's biggest sporting event takes place in Paris this summer. All 32 events will be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with a highlights show airing nightly.

But which famous faces will be fronting the coverage? From sporting legends and decorated Olympians to broadcasting icons, find out who will be dominating our screens this summer.

The BBC's studio line-up

Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Hazel Irvine, Isa Guha, Jeanette Kwakye, JJ Chalmers, and Mark Chapman will be leading BBC Sport's coverage over the next couple of weeks, broadcasting live from Trocadero in the OBS broadcaster studio block overlooking the Eiffel Tower. They'll be joined by First Dates star Fred Sirieix, whose daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is a Team GB diver hoping to bag a medal in Paris.

© Sam Riley/BBC Gabby Logan is one of the presenters fronting this year's coverage on the BBC

Viewers can expect to see an array of special guests in the studio, including the UK's most decorated female Olympian Laura Kenny, Olympic gold medallist Moe Sbihi, Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland, and British long jumper Jazmin Sawyers.

© Sam Riley/BBC Fred Sirieix has joined the presenting line-up

Also on hand to provide their expert analysis are former cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, former gymnast Beth Tweddle, retired heptathletes Dame Denise Lewis and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, former swimmer Rebecca Adlington and four-time US gold medallist Michael Johnson.

© Shaun Botterill Rebecca Adlington will be providing her expert analysis

The BBC's radio line-up

Fronting coverage over on BBC Radio 5 Live are Adrian Chiles, Eleanor Oldroyd, Kelly Cates, Chapman, Naga Munchetty, and Tony Livesey.

Listeners can tune into 12 hours of consecutive coverage from 10am to 10pm.

© Curve Media Naga Munchetty will host coverage on BBC Radio 5

From 10am to 1pm, Naga Munchetty and Adrian Chiles will be live from Salford, where they'll take listeners through the finals of rowing and diving, as well as the athletic and swimming heats.

Meanwhile, Mark Chapman will be on the ground in 5 Live's Parisian café studio from 1pm to 3.30pm before handing over to Tony Livesey and Eleanor Oldroyd, who will be out and about in the capital as well as broadcasting live from gymnastics and track cycling events until 6.30pm.

Kelly Cates will head up the evening shift, bringing all the action from the swimming pool and athletics track.

© Twitter Rachel Burden will hear from medalists on 5 Live Breakfast

Over on 5 Live Breakfast, Rachel Burden and Rick Edwards will hear from Team GB medalists, families and fans while keeping listeners updated on the latest Olympics news.

As for the commentary, Olympic bronze medalist Katharine Merry and Allison Curbishley will be covering the athletics.

Elsewhere, Alistair Bruce-Ball, Jonathan Overend, Steve Bunce and Sonja McLaughlan will also be commentating, alongside Olympians Victoria Pendleton, Louis Smith, Steve Parry, Karen Pickering and Jess Eddie.