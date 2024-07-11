BBC star's emotional report as he addresses tragic murder of colleague John Hunt's family

BBC journalist Mark Chapman was full of emotion as he reported on his colleague John Hunt's devastating loss.

John, a BBC Radio 5 Live racing commentator, made headlines on Wednesday after the tragic murder of his wife, Carol, and two daughters, Hannah and Louise, in a crossbow attack.

The victims were found seriously injured at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire on Tuesday and died shortly after.

John Hunt's wife Carol and two daughters were killed on Tuesday

Suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, was found in the Enfield area of north London on Wednesday afternoon following a police manhunt and is receiving treatment for injuries.

Radio 5 Live presenter Mark was commentating on the Euro 2024 semi-final match between England and the Netherlands on Wednesday night when he paid tribute to John and his family.

© BBC Mark Chapman paid tribute to John on Wednesday

"Good evening from Germany, we have a football match to bring you tonight and we will do and we will start our build-up to it shortly," he began.

"But this has been a heartbreaking day, John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live Sport team but all of those who worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries."

© John Hunt/X John is a BBC Radio 5 Live commentator

As Mark continued, his voice trembled. "So on behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sport, our love, thoughts and support are with John and his family," he said.

The audio clip was repeated on BBC Breakfast on Thursday morning as hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt reported on the story.

Tributes and messages of condolence have flooded social media, including from ex-footballer Michael Owen, who penned: "And while the country celebrate [England's victory], spare a thought for John Hunt. I can't remember feeling so utterly horrified in years. Those poor girls. Truly horrific."

A statement from Sky Sports Racing read: "Everyone at Sky Sports Racing is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths in Hertfordshire and our thoughts are with our colleague John Hunt, his family and friends at this awful time."