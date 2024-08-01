Katie Holmes shares rare personal message close to her heart

Katie Holmes shared a sweet message via Instagram on Wednesday in support of her friend and future cast mate, Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne.

The actress shared the trailer for Natasha’s upcoming film, His Three Daughters, along with the caption, “Congratulations @nlyonne!!!!”.

The Netflix film centers on three estranged sisters who come together to care for their sick father in his final days, and follows them as they deal with past trauma and resentment. The film stars Natasha, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon, and is already receiving Oscar buzz for its devastating portrayal of familial love and heartbreak.

Recommended video You may also like Katie Holmes is every inch a proud mom as she snaps photos at her daughter Suri's engagement

Natasha gushed to Vanity Fair about the film, revealing, “For me, it’s now been a 40-year career, and I don’t know that I’ve ever seen something like this.”

Katie showed support to her friend after recently joining the cast of Poker Face, the critical darling in which Natasha stars as Charlie Cale, a cocktail waitress who “has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying”, according to the description. As Charlie travels around America, she finds herself mixed up in various murder mysteries that she “can’t help but solve”.

© Edward Berthelot The actress will guest star in Poker Face alongside Natasha Lyonne

The first season of the show, which was created by Knives Out writer Rian Johnson, was nominated for an incredible four Emmy awards, and season two looks to be bigger and better than ever. Katie will guest star on the show, alongside Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiana, Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, and Now and Then actress Gaby Hoffman.

Natasha spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the casting process for the show, recalling, “I remember Rian and I standing in my kitchen at one point, and we made a list of all our dream people who we wanted to work with, without any scripts.”

© Peacock Katie showed her support on Instagram for her new co-star's upcoming film His Three Daughters

“We were like, ‘This person would be fun’ and ‘This person would be great.’ We ended up with quite a few of those people where it was either that we love them or had worked with them before, or it’s always been a dream to work with them.”

Katie previously shared her excitement at joining the illustrious cast in an Instagram post in July; she wrote, “What a thrill!...Thank you @nlyonne for having me!”

© getty The actress has a slew of upcoming projects, including Poker Face

Her new co-star jumped to the comments to gush over the Dawson’s Creek actress, writing, “Such beautiful work, precious Katie, can’t wait for all to see you shine!”

The pair continued to share the love as Katie replied, “@nlyonne, thank you so much! You are the best! You are so very brilliant in every way!”

© TikTok Suri Cruise wore a Carnegie Mellon sweater in a TikTok indicating her college of choice

The 45-year-old has a slew of upcoming projects lined up now that her only daughter, Suri, is heading off to college in the fall. Suri, whom Katie shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, revealed her apparent college of choice in a TikTok posted by a fellow student at the famed LaGuardia High School when she was filmed wearing a Carnegie Mellon sweatshirt.

The university, located in Pennsylvania, boasts the oldest drama program in the US; here’s hoping that Suri will follow in her parents’ award-winning footsteps and choose the art of acting, too!