Katie Holmes supported by family after announcing exciting update

Katie Holmes has some exciting news to share — the actress has a new role on the horizon in the Emmy-nominated Peacock series Poker Face.

The star, 45, was announced as one of the many stars who will appear as guests on the second season of the acclaimed series, led by Natasha Lyonne. The news was originally shared by Deadline.

Giancarlo Esposito, Gaby Hoffmann, and Kumail Nanjiani are the others who have been tapped as guest stars, although the roles they will play are yet to be revealed.

The role is one of Katie's first since her daughter Suri Noelle, 18, graduated from high school and is enroute to Carnegie Mellon University in the fall.

Katie shared the news on social media as well, shouting out the series lead with: "Thank you @nlyonne for having me!" and received a sweet response from her mom Kathleen. "So excited. Congratulations, Sweetheart!!!" Katie wrote back: "Thank you mom. I love you."

Natasha commented: "Such beautiful work, precious Katie, can't wait for all to see you shine!" while Selma Blair also wrote: "This makes me smile. I am so excited about this."

The Rian Johnson series boasted an extraordinary line-up of guest stars in its premiere season, evoking a trend now carried on by popular shows like The Bear and Abbott Elementary. Some of the biggest names from the season one line-up include Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Clea DuVall, Hong Chau, Judith Light, Nick Nolte, Rhea Perlman, and more.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Natasha spoke about the show's proclivity for high-profile guests, saying: "I remember Rian and I standing in my kitchen at one point, and we made a list of all our dream people who we wanted to work with, without any scripts.

© Getty Images Natasha Lyonne leads the Emmy-nominated series

"We were like, 'This person would be fun', and 'This person would be great.' We ended up with quite a few of those people where it was either that we love them or had worked with them before, or it's always been a dream to work with them."

Katie has several other projects on the line coming soon. It was announced recently that she had been tapped to play a pivotal lead role in the crime thriller Captivated, a retelling of the John Paul Getty III kidnapping in 1973.

© Getty Images While Suri departs for college, Katie has several more projects keeping her busy

She will star opposite Toby Kebbell and Al Pacino as Getty III's mother, who falls in love with her son's captor, and the film was being sold at the Cannes Film Festival back in May.

And beyond her film and TV roles, the Dawson's Creek star will remain tied to her home in New York City over the fall as she is set to join the 28-person cast of the Broadway revival of Our Town.

© Getty Images Her mom was one of the first to congratulate her on the new role

Katie will join the likes of Zoey Deutch, Ephraim Sykes, Richard Thomas, and recent Tony Award nominee Jim Parsons. Previews will begin at the Barrymore Theatre on September 17 and the show will open on October 10.