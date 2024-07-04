Katie Holmes reveals her playful side in unseen photo from time away from daughter Suri

Katie Holmes has returned to posting on social media recently, much to the delight of her fans.

The Dawson's Creek favorite has recently got back from a whirlwind trip to Paris for Fashion Week, and documented some of the highlights with her followers on Instagram.

And in her photo reel, the star has revealed her creative and playful side with the choice of pictures she's posted.

These have included a fun snapshot of a white bunny rabbit perched on a wall, which appears to be eating Katie's sandwich as a result of her clever angle work.

Katie also highlighted some other fun scenes, including some giant stuffed toys seated at a table full of food outside at a café.

© Instagram Katie Holmes shared a handful of playful artistic snaps from her recent trip to Paris

The mother-of-one is now back in New York City, and is no doubt spending some quality time with her only daughter Suri, 18, ahead of her big move.

Suri will be leaving home at the end of August to attend the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, the private research university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

© Instagram The Dawson's Creek star spotted a number of fun photo opportunities in Paris

The talented teenager is thought to be studying at the School of Design, which offers a variety of subjects, from fashion design to animation.

While little is known about Suri, thanks to Katie keeping her daughter out of the public eye during her younger years, the teenager is incredibly creative and talented in many different areas, from art to music.

Katie also shared this photo from her Paris adventure

She recently graduated from the prestigious LaGuardia High School, where she took part in many school productions, including landing the lead role of Morticia Addams in The Addam's Family.

She was also heard singing in her mom's film, Alone Together, in 2022, with a rendition of Blue Moon. Katie has primarily raised Suri alone in New York City following her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012.

© TikTok Suri Cruise is going off to Carnegie Mellon University in the fall

It's thought Suri doesn't have any relationship with her estranged father, and has noticeably dropped his surname, choosing to go by Suri Noelle instead, which is a nod to Katie, whose middle name is Noelle.

On raising her daughter in New York City, Katie previously told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe.

© Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock Katie with daughter Suri in 2018

"When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"

While Katie is no doubt dreading Suri flying the nest, the actress is looking like she's keeping busy with working on some exciting projects in the fashion industry.

© Elisabetta Villa Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

She recently collaborated with French brand APC, and partnered up with her mom Kathleen Holmes, who designed a beautiful quilt for the limited edition collection.ws