Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream shows star potential in new family video after releasing debut song

The Kardashian family has been famous for close to 20 years, and it appears they will keep producing stars for the next generation.

Khloé Kardashian, family matriarch and "momager" Kris Jenner's youngest daughter, proved as much in her latest glimpse into her family home, featuring her two kids, True and Tatum, plus her niece, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, who he shares with ex Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna.

And while Rob himself has retreated from the spotlight and now leads a largely private life, fans do get adorable glimpses of his daughter by way of his older sisters, and the latest is no exception.

Khloé Kardashian's kids True and Tatum dance with Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream

On Tuesday, Khloé, who is particularly close to Rob and who Dream is known to spend much of her time with, took to Instagram Stories and shared a heartwarming clip inside her house of the kids' latest shenanigans: dancing on tables!

In the sweet clip, the three are wearing cozy loungewear, standing barefoot on the dining room table, with Dream and True coordinating some dance moves as little Tatum excitedly jumps in the middle.

The two girls were later left to take over the spotlight, though they were even joined by one of her cute gray kittens.

In another video shared right before the dancing started, Khloé also highlighted Dream's bond with her little cousin Tatum, capturing them having some lunch together, and Dream is entertaining the two-year-old with repeated high-fives.

This isn't the first time Dream shows an interest in the spotlight, and just last month, she released her debut song with the help of her mom Angela.

Speaking about the kid-friendly record "Besties Do It Better" and Dream's ambitions with Entertainment Tonight, Angela shared: "Dream is just, she's learning different things about herself, and I think this is just one of the things." She further gushed: "Dream has many talents, so [it] isn't just, 'Oh she wants to do music.' She does everything. She's just so fun."

It's been a celebratory time for the Kardashian family, specifically for Khloé, who just celebrated Tatum's second birthday. In a sweet tribute on Instagram, his grandmother Kris, whose grandkids affectionately call "Lovey," wrote: "Happy Birthday to my amazing little Grandson Tatum!!!!" adding: "You are such a beautiful boy filled with wonder, joy, amazement, curiosity and so so so much love!!!!!!"

She continued: "You are the sweetest most special little love bug and every day fill me with such happiness and the best energy to start my days… I am so blessed God chose me to be your Grandma and I love you beyond measure!!!! Lovey," and lastly wrote: "P.S. you are Rob to the T!!!!!!!!"