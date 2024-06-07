Suri Cruise, 18, reveals the college she will be attending — and it will be bittersweet for mom Katie

Forget New York or Los Angeles, Suri Cruise will be heading to the Midwest for college, attending the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University.

The private research university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was established in 1900 and sits in the city formerly known as the Gateway to the West. 'Suri made the revelation in a TikTok video, seen by Daily Mail, which was posted by a friend and showed her group of friend's wearing their chosen college's sweatshirts.

Suri wore the red sweater with the words "Carnegie Mellon" emblazoned across the chest, and a big smile on her face.

© TikTok Suri Cruise wore a Carnegie Mellon sweater

It is thought Suri will study at the School of Arta, and specifically inside the Design department, which offers a variety of subjects and is suitable for students with interests ranging from graphic designers, illustrators, animators, fashion designers, and artists, all housed under one department.

The teen is expected to graduate from LaGuardia High School in June; LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, often referred to simply as LaGuardia or "LaG", specializes in teaching visual arts and performing arts, and past alum include Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicki Minaj and The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung.

© Tim Kaulen Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh

The decision to move to Pittsburgh will be a bittersweet one for mom Katie Holmes, though, with the Dawson's Creek alum having raised Suri as a single mother in New York City following her divorce from Tom Cruise.

The Hollywood star is very close with her daughter, and it was reported she helped her with the application process to various colleges.

© Getty Images Suri and Katie attend the Oklahoma City Thunder Vs New York Knicks game in 2017

The mother and daughter duo are often pictured out and about enjoying New York City together, and Katie was recently joined by her parents, Martin and Kathleen, to cheer on Suri as she starred in a performance of Head Over Heels in New York in early May, with the teen taking on the role of Philoclea in the stage show.

The playbill also revealed that Suri appears to no longer be going by her birth name of Suri Cruise professionally. Instead, she has adopted her mom's middle name and was listed as Suri Noelle.