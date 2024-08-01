Inside Laura Woods' life away from the cameras: from Love Island romance to expecting first child

Laura Woods has been providing viewers with key insights while providing coverage for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The presenter was recently on our screens as part of ITV's coverage of the Euros, which saw England's dreams shattered in the final. Laura has plenty of experience with sports reporting, and throughout her careers has presented coverage of the darts, American football and appeared on Sky's premiere football shows like Soccer Saturday and Soccer AM.

© Alex Livesey - Danehouse Laura is a seasoned sports presenter

Away from the camera, Laura has pursued relationships with sports and reality TV stars and she is currently expecting her first child with partner Adam Collard.

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for the 37-year-old, who earlier this year recounted a horrific stalking ordeal.

© Instagram Glam star Laura is presenting Olympics coverage

Relationships

Laura was previously in a relationship with rugby star Alex Corbisiero. Although it's unclear how the couple first met, they likely bumped into each other when their respective careers intertwined.

Alex was a professional rugby player, making appearances for the London Irish, Northampton Saints and the national team. However, he was forced to retire from the sport in 2015 due to injuries.

© Instagram Laura and Alex dated for eight years before Laura broke up with the rugby ace

The couple split after eight years with Laura saying in an interview that it was her decision to call time on their relationship. "It was my decision - it was the right one and I've never regretted it," she explained to The Sun.

"We'd lived in each other's pockets and breaking up with him felt like coming up for air. The next thing for us was probably marriage and having kids.

© Instagram The star is currently dating Love Island star Adam Collard

And I do want that one day - I love being in love and I love kids. I've prioritised work because I love that too and my ambitions are important to me."

Laura is now dating former Love Island star Adam Collard, with the pair first meeting when the reality TV star slid into her DMs. After messaging, the pair met up in person and have been riding high ever since, with Adam even declaring his beau as "the one".

© Instagram Laura is expecting her first child with Adam

The 37-year-old announced that she was expecting her first child with Adam at the end of last month, sharing a picture of a baby scan and their pet pooch. However, it's unlikely that fans will see much of the child when they're born as Adam has spoken about keeping his future children out of the spotlight.

Confirming he wanted to get married and have children to OnlyAccounts, he said: "How can I protect my kids? Obviously I've never had a kid, but I don't think I'll be plastering it all over [social media]. I want them to have a fair fight and a chance not to be judged straight away."

Stalking ordeal

In February, Laura revealed that she had been subjected to a stalking ordeal, after female Liverpool fan Harneet Kaur targeted her over the course of two years.

Between 2021 and 2023, Harneet branded the presenter a "prostitute who slept herself into a job" and sent several food deliveries to her home address. She also threatened to kidnap and kill Laura's dog and sent a home STI kit to the reporter.

© Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Laura was subjected to a horrific stalking ordeal

A victim's impact statement read spoke of the "real fear" that Laura endured as a result of the campaign, increasing security around her home and workplace.

Harneet was jailed for 14 months and banned from communicating with Laura and 14 others as a result of the stalking; a restraining order of 500m from Laura's home was also placed on her.