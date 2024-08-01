Princess Kate hoping to attend 2024 Paris Olympics - report

The Princess of Wales is keen to attend the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, according to reports.

While Kate hasn't officially returned to public duties amid her ongoing cancer treatment, she has made two recent appearances at Trooping the Colour and at the Wimbledon men's singles final.

© Shutterstock Princess Kate attended Wimbledon in July

According to The Express, it's believed that she's now eager to visit the French capital to catch a glimpse of the impressive sporting action.

Kate is an avid sports fan and is a regular on the sidelines. She has long thrown her support behind British sporting teams and was notably a firm fixture at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

© Getty Images William and Kate celebrating at the London 2012 Olympics

Alongside Prince Harry and Prince William, Kate was spotted cheering at a plethora of events including eventing, cycling and sailing.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: When Royals Get Caught Up In The Olympic Spirit

The mother-of-three is currently enjoying the school summer holidays with her husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine and six-year-old Prince Louis.

Aside from stepping out to attend Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, Kate has been keeping a low profile as she continues her treatment. The royal, who shared news of her diagnosis in March, shared a personal update in June ahead of her Trooping appearance.

Opening up, she shared how she is "making good progress" and that she has "good days and bad days".

She continued: "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

© Getty Images Princess Kate is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

She finished by adding: "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

© Getty Images The royal mother-of-three shared news of her diagnosis in March

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

Kate's recent appearances should not be interpreted as a return to work or her resuming a full schedule of public engagements. It is expected that her future appearances will be decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on how she is feeling nearer the time.