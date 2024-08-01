Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton hoping to attend 2024 Paris Olympics - report
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Kate Middleton arrives at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum on November 15, 2023 in London© Getty

Princess Kate hoping to attend 2024 Paris Olympics - report

The Princess of Wales is a huge sports fan

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
9 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales is keen to attend the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, according to reports.

While Kate hasn't officially returned to public duties amid her ongoing cancer treatment, she has made two recent appearances at Trooping the Colour and at the Wimbledon men's singles final.

The Princess of Wales in a purple dress at Wimbledon© Shutterstock
Princess Kate attended Wimbledon in July

According to The Express, it's believed that she's now eager to visit the French capital to catch a glimpse of the impressive sporting action.

Kate is an avid sports fan and is a regular on the sidelines. She has long thrown her support behind British sporting teams and was notably a firm fixture at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

William and Kate celebrating at the London 2012 Olympics© Getty Images
William and Kate celebrating at the London 2012 Olympics

Alongside Prince Harry and Prince William, Kate was spotted cheering at a plethora of events including eventing, cycling and sailing.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: When Royals Get Caught Up In The Olympic Spirit

The mother-of-three is currently enjoying the school summer holidays with her husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine and six-year-old Prince Louis.

Aside from stepping out to attend Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, Kate has been keeping a low profile as she continues her treatment. The royal, who shared news of her diagnosis in March, shared a personal update in June ahead of her Trooping appearance.

Opening up, she shared how she is "making good progress" and that she has "good days and bad days".

She continued: "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (Colonel of The Irish Guards) departs Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to attend Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 © Getty Images
Princess Kate is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

She finished by adding: "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

Kate Middleton wearing blue dress at polo© Getty Images
The royal mother-of-three shared news of her diagnosis in March

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

Kate's recent appearances should not be interpreted as a return to work or her resuming a full schedule of public engagements. It is expected that her future appearances will be decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on how she is feeling nearer the time.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More