Suni Lee hints at drama with former Olympian MyKayla Skinner in latest snap ahead of competing against Simone Biles

It looks like the members of Team U.S.A.'s women's artistic gymnastics team at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games are having a bit of fun playing around with some drama involving a former teammate.

For those not in the know, after some controversial comments made by 2021 Tokyo Olympic medal-winner MyKayla Skinner, who was part of the gymnastics team alongside Simone Biles and Suni Lee that year, Simone seemingly threw shade at her former teammate.

After winning the Olympic team gold earlier this week, Simone shared photos on Instagram with the caption: "Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions," a reference to MyKayla's comments, and immediately received the support of her teammates.

Jordan Chiles and Simone both later took to social media hours later to reveal that MyKayla had seemingly blocked Simone on social media, with the 27-year-old even taking to X to comment: "Oop I've been blocked."

Suni also commented on Simone's post, although it has seemingly since been deleted, and it read: "Put a finger down if Simone Biles just ended you."

The 21-year-old is now playfully adding to the mix with a new post on her Instagram Stories, where she reposted a touching moment she had on the podium with Jordan before receiving their gold medals.

Suni quipped with the photo: "Guys we don't even like each other idk why she keep posting me???" but then added at the bottom: "kidding love u," with a teary-eyed emoji.

MyKayla was part of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic team and after Simone withdrew from several events due to her struggles with her mental health and the "twisties," MyKayla stepped in on vault and netted herself a silver medal. She retired from the sport soon after the Games.

In a since-deleted YouTube vlog reacting to the Olympic trials, after Team U.S.A. for the women's artistic gymnastics competitions was named, MyKayla said: "Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be. A lot of girls don't work as hard, the girls just don't have the work ethic."

She suggested that a change in dynamic between coaches and athletes, a reference to the controversial Béla and Márta Károlyi era of gymnastics, was to blame. "Coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say."

"Which, in some ways, is really good, but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense."

MyKayla later took to social media to apologize for the comments. "I want to formally apologize to Team USA and to our gymnastic community for my comments during my recent YouTube episodes of the gymnastics Olympic trials," she wrote in a statement. "It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work."

Simone and Suni will compete later today in the women's individual all-around finals, each vying for a chance at a second gold medal after Suni won in Tokyo in 2021 and Simone in Rio in 2016.