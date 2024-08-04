Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Obama celebrates Barack’s 63rd birthday with moving message
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Photo posted by Barack Obama on Instagram October 3, 2023 where he is posing next to his wife Michelle Obama, commemorating the couple's 31st wedding anniversary.© Instagram

Michelle Obama celebrates Barack's 63rd birthday with moving message

The former first lady shares two daughters with Barack

Faye James
Senior Editor
10 minutes ago
Share this:

Michelle ObamaMichelle Obama is showering her husband, Barack Obama, with birthday love and admiration. On Sunday, the former first lady posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate the former president's 63rd birthday.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @BarackObama! Here’s to weathering all of life’s storms and moving mountains together,” she captioned the post. Michelle, 60, also shared a delightful picture of the two of them playfully attempting to push a massive rock at an undisclosed location.

Barack received an outpouring of birthday wishes from numerous stars in the comments section of Michelle's post. "Happy Birthday President Obama!!!," wrote "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey. Comedian Chelsea Handler added, “Best couple ever,” while former “Real” co-host Loni Love commented, “Happy Birthday Prez!!!!! Enjoy your day king!!!” Actress Debi Mazar chimed in with, “Happy Birthday President Obama! Best couple.”

Recommended videoYou may also likeMichelle Obama on first meeting Barack

Barack and Michelle's love story began at a Chicago law firm where they met and later tied the knot in October 1992. 

The couple shares two daughters: Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23. Over the years, Michelle has been candid about the ups and downs of their marriage.

Michelle posted a special tribute to husband Barack© Instagram
Michelle posted a special tribute to husband Barack

In December 2022, Michelle opened up during a Revolt panel about the challenges they faced during the first decade of their marriage. 

“People think I’m being catty saying this. It’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” she confessed. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

Michelle explained how she envied Barack when he found time to golf or travel for work while she was trying to balance being a mother and a lawyer. “

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The portraits were commissioned by the Gallery, for Kehinde Wiley to create President Obama's portrait, and Amy Sherald that of Michelle Obama© Getty Images
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama

And for 10 years, while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like, ‘Ugh, this isn’t even,’” she recalled. “And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50 — ever. There’s sometimes I’m 70, he’s 30, but guess what? We’ve been married 30 years. I would take 10 bad years over 30.”

U.S. President Barack Obama (R), first lady Michelle (L) and their daughters, Malia (2nd L) and Sasha (3rd L) introduce their new dog, a Portuguese water dog named Bo, to the White House press corps at the South Lawn of the White House April 14, 2009 in Washington, DC. The six-month-old puppy is a gift from Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-MA) who owns several Portuguese water dogs himself. This breed of dog is considered a good pet for children who have allergies, as Malia does.© Getty Images
U.S. President Barack Obama (R), first lady Michelle (L) and their daughters, Malia (2nd L) and Sasha (3rd L)

Recently, Michelle revealed on Instagram that she is set to release a new book titled Overcoming: A Workbook, based on her immensely popular book, The Light We Carry. In her new book, she provides further insights into her personal life, including reflections on her daughters' close bond.

She wrote: "I think that they realize that they have a unique bond because they're the only two who know what they just went through — growing up in the White House with the brightest spotlight in the world on you as you were going through adolescence and puberty. 

Michelle Obama with her late mom Marion and daughters Malia and Sasha
Michelle Obama with her late mom Marion and daughters Malia and Sasha

"They uniquely know what that means for them. I think they become even closer now that they're out on the other side. But yeah, it makes me feel really, really good. Not just that they're living together, but they're thriving together — and they're thriving on their own as individual young women."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More