Michelle Obama celebrates Barack’s 63rd birthday with moving message

Michelle ObamaMichelle Obama is showering her husband, Barack Obama, with birthday love and admiration. On Sunday, the former first lady posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate the former president's 63rd birthday.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @BarackObama! Here’s to weathering all of life’s storms and moving mountains together,” she captioned the post. Michelle, 60, also shared a delightful picture of the two of them playfully attempting to push a massive rock at an undisclosed location.

Barack received an outpouring of birthday wishes from numerous stars in the comments section of Michelle's post. "Happy Birthday President Obama!!!," wrote "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey. Comedian Chelsea Handler added, “Best couple ever,” while former “Real” co-host Loni Love commented, “Happy Birthday Prez!!!!! Enjoy your day king!!!” Actress Debi Mazar chimed in with, “Happy Birthday President Obama! Best couple.”

Barack and Michelle's love story began at a Chicago law firm where they met and later tied the knot in October 1992.

The couple shares two daughters: Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23. Over the years, Michelle has been candid about the ups and downs of their marriage.

In December 2022, Michelle opened up during a Revolt panel about the challenges they faced during the first decade of their marriage.

“People think I’m being catty saying this. It’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” she confessed. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

Michelle explained how she envied Barack when he found time to golf or travel for work while she was trying to balance being a mother and a lawyer. “

And for 10 years, while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like, ‘Ugh, this isn’t even,’” she recalled. “And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50 — ever. There’s sometimes I’m 70, he’s 30, but guess what? We’ve been married 30 years. I would take 10 bad years over 30.”

Recently, Michelle revealed on Instagram that she is set to release a new book titled Overcoming: A Workbook, based on her immensely popular book, The Light We Carry. In her new book, she provides further insights into her personal life, including reflections on her daughters' close bond.

She wrote: "I think that they realize that they have a unique bond because they're the only two who know what they just went through — growing up in the White House with the brightest spotlight in the world on you as you were going through adolescence and puberty.

"They uniquely know what that means for them. I think they become even closer now that they're out on the other side. But yeah, it makes me feel really, really good. Not just that they're living together, but they're thriving together — and they're thriving on their own as individual young women."