Michelle Obama shares rare candid photo of daughters Malia and Sasha to honor Barack Obama's special day
Michelle Obama shares rare candid photo of daughters Malia and Sasha to honor Barack Obama's special day

The Becoming author penned a sweet Father's Day tribute in honor of the former president

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Michelle Obama is celebrating her husband Barack Obama on his special day with a rare, sweet family photo featuring their daughters.

In honor of Father's Day, the Becoming author shared a touching tribute in honor of the former president, with whom she shares daughters Malia, 25, and Sasha, 23.

To see more Father's Day tributes and photos from your favorite A-Listers, including Michael Douglas, Kevin Bacon, and Prince William, see our round-up.

On Sunday, Michelle took to Instagram and posted a heartwarming throwback photo in which the doting dad has one arm wrapped around his eldest daughter, as he leans down to plant a kiss on his youngest daughter's forehead.

"Happy Father's Day to @BarackObama and all the dads out there!" Michelle began her Father's Day message.

She continued: "Barack, thank you for not only showing up for the world, but for always showing up as a husband and father for me and the girls. And thank you for ALWAYS making us proud. We love you!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the adorable snap, with one writing: "Happiest Father's Day to my favorite president," as others followed suit with: "My favorite President, my favorite First Lady, my favorite family," and: "Happy Father's Day, Mr. President!!" as well as: "Happy Father's Day, President Obama!! What a Blessing you are to the world!"

The former marketing and intellectual property lawyer's tribute comes just two weeks after she and her family mourned the passing of her mother, Marian Robinson. Her dad Fraser C. Robinson III passed away in 1991.

Malia Obama, Sasha Obama, US President Barack Obama, and First Lady Michelle Obama onstage at TNT Christmas in Washington 2013 at the National Building Museum on December 15, 2013 in Washington, DC© Getty
The Obama family in 2016

The Obama family, plus Michelle's brother Craig Robinson, his wife Kelly Robinson and their children, issued a statement at the time, which in part read: "Marian Lois Shields Robinson — our mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother — had a way of summing up the truths about life in a word or two, maybe a quick phrase that made everyone around her stop and think."

U.S President Barack Obama hugs the first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) as daughters Malia (C) and Sasha look on after taking the oath of office in the Blue Room of the White House January 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. Obama and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden were officially sworn in a day before the ceremonial inaugural swearing-in.© Getty
Malia and Sasha lived in the White House for eight years, until January of 2017

"Her wisdom came off as almost innate, as something she was born with, but in reality it was hard-earned, fashioned by her deep understanding that the world's roughest edges could always be sanded down with a little grace."

Michelle Obama and her late mom Marian Robinson © Instagram
Michelle shared a heartwarming photo with her mom in honor of Mother's Day before her passing

In a Mother's Day tribute just weeks before Mrs. Robinson's passing, Michelle, sharing a photo of the two together, also wrote on Instagram: "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!"

"My mom has always been my rock and I'm so grateful for all the ways she continues to show up for my family. She's taught me so much over the years, and I feel so lucky that I get to pass that same wisdom down to my own girls."

