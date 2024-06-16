Michelle Obama shares rare candid photo of daughters Malia and Sasha to honor Barack Obama's special day

Michelle Obama is celebrating her husband Barack Obama on his special day with a rare, sweet family photo featuring their daughters.

In honor of Father's Day, the Becoming author shared a touching tribute in honor of the former president, with whom she shares daughters Malia, 25, and Sasha, 23.

On Sunday, Michelle took to Instagram and posted a heartwarming throwback photo in which the doting dad has one arm wrapped around his eldest daughter, as he leans down to plant a kiss on his youngest daughter's forehead.

"Happy Father's Day to @BarackObama and all the dads out there!" Michelle began her Father's Day message.

She continued: "Barack, thank you for not only showing up for the world, but for always showing up as a husband and father for me and the girls. And thank you for ALWAYS making us proud. We love you!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the adorable snap, with one writing: "Happiest Father's Day to my favorite president," as others followed suit with: "My favorite President, my favorite First Lady, my favorite family," and: "Happy Father's Day, Mr. President!!" as well as: "Happy Father's Day, President Obama!! What a Blessing you are to the world!"

The former marketing and intellectual property lawyer's tribute comes just two weeks after she and her family mourned the passing of her mother, Marian Robinson. Her dad Fraser C. Robinson III passed away in 1991.

© Getty The Obama family in 2016

The Obama family, plus Michelle's brother Craig Robinson, his wife Kelly Robinson and their children, issued a statement at the time, which in part read: "Marian Lois Shields Robinson — our mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother — had a way of summing up the truths about life in a word or two, maybe a quick phrase that made everyone around her stop and think."

© Getty Malia and Sasha lived in the White House for eight years, until January of 2017

"Her wisdom came off as almost innate, as something she was born with, but in reality it was hard-earned, fashioned by her deep understanding that the world's roughest edges could always be sanded down with a little grace."

© Instagram Michelle shared a heartwarming photo with her mom in honor of Mother's Day before her passing

In a Mother's Day tribute just weeks before Mrs. Robinson's passing, Michelle, sharing a photo of the two together, also wrote on Instagram: "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!"

"My mom has always been my rock and I'm so grateful for all the ways she continues to show up for my family. She's taught me so much over the years, and I feel so lucky that I get to pass that same wisdom down to my own girls."