Michelle Obama pays tribute to late mom Marian, talks 'tough' period without her

Michelle Obama took to social media on July 29 to pay a difficult yet heartwarming tribute to her late mother Marian Robinson on what would've been her 87th birthday.

Marian, the mother of Michelle and her brother Craig Robinson, mother-in-law to former POTUS Barack Obama, and doting grandmother to their children Malia and Sasha, passed away in May.

Michelle, 60, has remained active on social media and in public life since then, including throwing her support behind presumptive Presidential democratic nominee Kamala Harris with an endorsement.

In her tribute to her late mom, she shone a light on the difficult period of mourning since her passing and not having her around, while also highlighting the love and joy she radiated and the impact it had on her family.

"Today would have been my mom's 87th birthday," she penned. "These past couple of months have been tough without her, and I am so grateful for the outpouring of love you've shown our family along the way. Even though she's no longer with us, I still think she's worth celebrating."

Michelle explained what she found the most endearing about her mother, adding: "What I loved most about my mom might have been this: She always felt like she was enough."

"The tiny two bedroom walk-up apartment we used to live in; the faux chimney she would fashion for us out of cardboard during the holidays; the at-home hair-dos she would give herself using the oven and a hot comb — she was always happy with what she had."

She expanded more upon the impact Marian had on the people around her, most notably her family and even other members of the White House. "And because she felt like she was enough, she could help others feel that too."

© AP Marian passed away at the age of 86 in May

"She did that countless times for me and my brother Craig. She did it for her family and friends. She did it for the staff at the White House. She did it for everyone she knew."

"So today, on her birthday, I am celebrating the immense power there was in her enoughness. And I am committing myself to carrying forward her legacy of lifting up others the best I can. Love you, mom. And happy birthday."

© Instagram She was an integral part of the Obama family, most notably as a grandmother to Malia and Sasha

Fans of the former First Lady shared several sweet comments in response to her tribute, including: "I love this. A beautiful and important message," and: "Beautifully stated. She was a silent, powerful woman that I admired," plus: "What a wonderful memory. It's a reminder that we are all enough. Thank you."

Marian, who was a native of Chicago, was encouraged by her two children to move to the White House when Barack was elected POTUS, but she was reluctant at first.

© Getty Images "Today, on her birthday, I am celebrating the immense power there was in her enoughness."

However, after receiving a push from her son in particular to start afresh after losing her husband, Michelle and Craig's father Fraser, she decided to move to care for Sasha and Malia, who were only seven and 10 years old at the time. She became an integral part of not only their childhood and teenage years, but also the White House itself, thanks to her loving demeanor and calming presence.