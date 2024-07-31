Michelle Obama shares big news close to her heart following upsetting day in family

Michelle Obama has had a difficult year, following the death of her beloved mother Marian Robinson, who passed away in May.

And just days after Marian's birthday - which would have been a difficult day for the former FLOTUS and her family - Michelle had some far happier news to share with her fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the author revealed that she was set to release a new book. The book is titled Overcoming: A Workbook, and is based on her hugely popular book, The Light We Carry.

It will be available to buy from December 3. The synopsis for the book reads: "Bringing former First Lady Michelle Obama's timeless advice to readers in a fresh, interactive, and instructional new format, Overcoming: A Workbook presents creative activities, reflective writing prompts, habit tracking tools, and more to provide the ultimate guide to unlocking your small power, sharing your whole self, showing up in relationships, and of course, 'going high.'

"With her signature candor and warmth, Obama draws on her experiences to offer readers the tools and principles she has leaned on to overcome difficulties in all areas of life.

Michelle Obama shared some exciting news on social media this week

"This beautiful and interactive workbook is Obama's call to pay attention to how you’re feeling, notice what's being signaled by both your body and your mind, as well as her reminder to us all that it’s okay to pace yourself, get a little rest, and speak of your struggles out loud. It's okay to prioritize your wellness, to make a habit of rest and repair."

The Light We Carry was released in October 2023 and shares "practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today's highly uncertain world", as per the book's description.

A first look at Michelle Obama's new book

It also: "offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress".

In her book, she gives a lot of insight into her personal life too, including snippets of her relationship with her family.

Michelle Obama pictured with her late mom Marian Robinson

Michelle and her husband Barack Obama are doting parents to grown-up children Malia and Sasha, and in the book the star reflects on her daughters' close bond.

She wrote: "I think that they realize that they have a unique bond because they're the only two who know what they just went through — growing up in the White House with the brightest spotlight in the world on you as you were going through adolescence and puberty. They uniquely know what that means for them.

The former FLOTUS with her late mom Marian and daughters Malia and Sasha

"I think they become even closer now that they're out on the other side. But yeah, it makes me feel really, really good. Not just that they're living together, but they're thriving together — and they're thriving on their own as individual young women."