Barack Obama has high hopes for daughter Sasha, 23, as he shares insight into their close bond

Barack Obama loves being a father and made sure that his children, Malia, 25, and Sasha, 23, enjoyed as normal childhoods as possible during his time in office.

And it's clear he has a close bond with both his girls, who are growing up fast! Last week, the former POTUS took to Instagram to give a rare insight into his relationship with youngest daughter Sasha, as she marked her 23rd birthday.

Barack chose to post a never-before-seen photo of the pair of them sitting together outside on the grass, which was accompanied by a heartfelt message, revealing his high hopes for her future.

Recommended video You may also like Michella Obama jokes Barack Obama disrupted family's vacation plans

He wrote: "Happy birthday, Sasha! It’s been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world…and you’re just getting started!"

Sasha lives in Los Angeles with her big sister, having moved there after transfering to the University of Southern California, which she graduated from in May 2023.

Barack Obama penned a sweet message revealing his high hopes for daughter Sasha's future

Sasha graduated with a degree in sociology, and her family are incredibly proud.

Barack previously told InStyle: "Sasha is, as Malia describes it, completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody’s titles, anybody’s credentials. If she thinks something's wrong or right, she will say so."

The former POTUS shared a sweet photo of him and Sasha from her childhood

Malia and Sasha are incredibly close, with mom Michelle Obama giving an insight into their relationship during a rare appearance on Today, revealing that they were "best friends".

She added on the The Light Podcast: "That's a lovely thing — to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that, 'OK, I think I didn’t mess them up.'"

© Instagram Barack and Michelle are doting parents

It's been a difficult time for the Obamas, as while they have been celebrating Sasha's birthday, and more recently Father's Day, there has been an undertone of sadness following the death of Michelle's mom, Marian Robinson.

When she announced the death of her mother, Michelle penned a lengthy tribute message shared on her Instagram feed, which ended with the words: "There was and will only be one Marian Robinson. In our sadness, we are lifted up by the extraordinary gift of her life. And we will spend the rest of ours trying to live up to her example."

Michelle Obama's photo of her and Sasha to mark her daughter's birthday

Michelle went on to sign the message from her entire family, including her daughters Malia and Sasha, husband Barack, her brother Craig and his family.

Marian played a pivotal role in being a rock for Michelle and her entire family during Barack's time in office, and even moved into the White House to help take care of Malia and Sasha.

Michelle Obama with her late mom Marion and daughters Malia and Sasha

Marian ensured that Malia and Sasha were kept grounded during their unique upbringing, and Barack opened up about his mother-in-law during a rare interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He said: "Marian didn't understand all the fuss. She was great to have around with the girls." He added: "Maybe one of my greatest successes, Michelle's greatest successes, in those eight years was raising these great girls, who don't have an attitude, don't feel entitled.

"But part of it is because of my mother-in-law. If she saw them acting bratty, she's say 'You guys haven't done anything. Why are you acting special? You're just here for the ride.' And they'd suddenly go, 'You're right, Grandma,'" he continued. "She was a huge blessing."