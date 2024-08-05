Noah Lyles' life away from cameras: From his superstar girlfriend Junelle Bromfield and close bond with mother Keisha Cane Bishop

Noah Lyles, known as the fastest man in the world, who won the 100m gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, has a life that extends beyond the track. From his deep bond with his mother, Keisha Caine Bishop, to his supportive relationship with his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, Noah's story is one of resilience.

Noah Lyles’ close bond with mother Keisha Cane Bishop

Noah’s mother Keisha Caine Bishop spoke about a pivotal moment when her teenage sons, Noah and Josephus, approached her with an ambitious plan. "In 10th grade, they wanted to go professional straight out of high school," Keisha shared with USA TODAY Sports. "I was like, are you crazy?"

© Anadolu Noah with his mom Keisha

But Noah and his younger brother, Josephus, were far from crazy. By July 2016, Noah, then 19, and Josephus, 18, signed a professional contract with Adidas, bypassing collegiate athletics.

Since then, Noah has become a global sprinting sensation. At the 2023 World Championships, he clinched the 100m and 200m titles, with times of 9.83 seconds and 19.52 seconds, respectively, and contributed to Team USA's gold in the 4x100m relay. He became the first American to achieve this double victory since Tyson Gay in 2007.

Noah Lyles’ personal struggles

The journey to the top hasn't been without challenges. Preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, Noah faced severe depression, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and racial tensions in the U.S.

He sought therapy and was prescribed antidepressants. When the delayed Tokyo Games commenced in 2021, Noah had just discontinued his medication. Despite being a gold medal favorite in the 200m, he secured a bronze, and the overall performance of the U.S. men's track team was below expectations.

© Anadolu Like his mother Keisha, Noah also suffers from depression

Reflecting on that period, Noah shared: "It was a challenge because I was coming off my antidepressant medication. It was tough to find the balance of getting excited and staying calm throughout the year."

Noah has since been open about his mental health struggles. "It’s present but it’s not uncontrollable. I don’t need medication to aid me anymore. I still have two therapists who I talk to regularly," he revealed. "I’ve figured out how to get through hard times and keep people I need close to me."

Keisha, who also battles clinical depression, is immensely proud of her son for using his platform to address mental health. "It makes me so angry in the Black community that there’s still a stigma around mental health," she said. "We have to get rid of that stigma. I don’t want anybody to struggle the way I struggled."

Noah Lyles’ romance with Junelle Bromfield

© Instagram Noah and Junelle

Noah's personal life is equally fulfilling, marked by his relationship with fellow sprinter Junelle Bromfield. Despite representing different countries—Noah for the USA and Junelle for Jamaica—the couple are each other’s biggest supporters.

"My girlfriend’s on [a] team as well, so we are training together and competing most of the same days," Noah told Us Weekly, ahead of the Paris Olympics. "We have that mental space to be able to share with each other and continuously feed off each other."

© Instagram Noah and Junelle make a picture perfect couple

Their love story began like many modern romances—via social media. "I slid in the DM," Junelle admitted on the "Fast Lane Lifestyle" podcast in June 2024. They started "chit-chatting" and soon realized their mutual affection.

"We both knew that we liked each other, but she could never get a day off from MVP [Track Club] to come visit," Noah recalled. "I couldn’t visit because I’d get what? A few hours? Then I’d have to jump back on a plane for Monday practice."

Despite the initial hurdles, they went on a date in 2018, but the timing wasn’t right, and they decided to remain friends. However, fate had other plans. A year later, Noah, newly single, reconnected with Junelle. Their next date in February was a success, leading to their public debut as a couple on Instagram in August.