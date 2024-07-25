Paris 2024: Team USA Olympians to watch, from Noah Lyles, Coco Gauff, to Nikki Hiltz and Walker Zimmerman

Team US gymnast Hezly Rivera is officially the youngest member of the delegation, having turned 16 on June 4, 2024, just six weeks before the games.

Hezly was a member of the silver medal-winning team at the 2023 Junior World Championships, plus she won silver in the floor exercise at the same Games.

At the Olympic Trials, held in June 2024, the teen placed fifth in the all-around, tied for first on balance beam, fourth on uneven bars, and eighth on floor exercise, qualifying her to join the squad.

Hezly has a lot to prove, as that fifth spot was much-contested but her dad has already won over audiences; his reaction to her being named on the squad went viral as he broke down in tears while proudly recording his daughter walk out to the cheering crowds.

